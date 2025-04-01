Kiosk Operators to Attend InterFace Student Housing 2025, to share the Future of Elevated Self-Service Automation

24/7 Smart Locker Solutions Simplify Package Managment with Parcel Pro Lockers 24/7 Solutions for Residential & Campus Communities

AI-powered solutions — from parcel management to food kiosks — streamline operations & enhance customer engagement.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We are entering a new era of intelligent automation — one that transforms operational efficiency and customer experience across every sector, from university housing to QSRs, hospitality, healthcare, and beyond.”— John Laspia III, CEO & Co-Founder, Kiosk Operators LLCKiosk Operators, LLC a full-service provider of intelligent self-service automation, is proud to announce its attendance at InterFace Student Housing 2025, taking place April 9–11 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas.Guided by visionary CEO John Laspia, a 25-year pioneer in robotics, cloud platforms, and kiosk deployment, Kiosk Operators blends AI, hardware innovation, and software integration into one seamless platform. With over 17,000 automation deployments across the U.S., Mexico, and Europe, John’s leadership has revolutionized industries from entertainment (Blockbuster, Moviebeam) to retail and pharmaceuticals — most recently designing the first production-grade frozen food kiosk for a top global CPG brand, now live in Walmart.At InterFace, Kiosk Operators will spotlight how its intelligent self-service hardware and platform brings new value to student housing developers and operators — offering unified, scalable solutions designed to modernize tenant engagement and streamline property operations.________________________________________Featured Solutions:• Smart Parcel Lockers— Secure, intuitive, and space-efficient. These lockers solve student housing’s package delivery burden, reduce staff labor, and enhance tenant satisfaction.• Hot Food Kiosks— On-demand, 24/7 meal access with minimal footprint — adding premium amenities to your property.• Temperature-Controlled Lockers — Refrigerated, ambient, and heated options for secure grocery, food, or pharmacy delivery — all remotely managed.“We’re attending InterFace to connect with strategic property managers and developers ready to lead the shift toward intelligent, unattended amenities,” said Rick Richman, Head of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Kiosk Operators. “Today’s residents expect simplified, smarter, faster user experience — and our unified solution delivers this in every way.”As the premier event for the student housing sector, InterFace brings together top developers, investors, and innovators shaping the future of living communities. Kiosk Operators is excited to engage with industry leaders and explore partnerships that drive operational excellence and tenant delight.________________________________________About Kiosk Operators LLCHeadquartered in Dallas, Texas, Kiosk Operators delivers AI-powered, hardware-integrated self-service solutions across industries including student housing, luxury living, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and manufacturing. With a focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and resident experience, the company helps properties automate more — with less complexity. Learn more at www.kioskoperators.com

Kiosk Operator's Smart Lockers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.