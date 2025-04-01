CreateOf Celebrates 10 Years of Creative Excellence and Reopens Southern Ontario Studio to Better Serve Canadian Clients

Steve Haining Founder of CreateOf production behind the scenes Steve Haining photographs Joey Muha (sumo cyco)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Haining , the visionary founder of CreateOf , is proud to announce the company’s 10-year anniversary and the grand reopening of their newly renovated studio in Ontario, Canada after nearly 6 years of exclusively operating out of the USA. This milestone marks a decade of providing unparalleled creative services, including still photography, motion content, and innovative creative direction. With a renewed focus on accessibility and affordability, the reopening of CreateOf’s GTA production studio will enable the company to serve its Canadian clients even better.Since its inception, CreateOf has grown from a small studio to a powerhouse in the creative industry, working with top agencies, celebrities , and brands across the globe. Steve Haining, an award-winning photographer and creative director, has built a reputation for producing exceptional work, from cinematic projects to high-profile commercial campaigns. His portfolio boasts collaborations with A-list celebrities like Jason Derulo, Justin Bieber, and Sarah Hyland, and his work has graced the covers of prominent magazines around the world."Reaching the 10-year mark is an incredible achievement for the team and I," said Steve Haining, Founder of CreateOf. "This celebration is not just about reflecting on the past but also looking ahead to the future. By reopening our physical location north of the border, we aim to provide our Canadian clients with more accessible and affordable creative services, allowing us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering outstanding results."The newly revamped Hamilton studio comes equipped with state-of-the-art technology, enabling CreateOf to offer high-quality photography, motion content, and creative services at a competitive price. By having a local studio, CreateOf is eliminating the need for clients to travel or work with out-of-province vendors, pr rent locations, significantly reducing costs without compromising on creativity or excellence.Beyond commercial projects, CreateOf and Steve Haining have always been committed to giving back to the community. Steve’s personal art projects, including those focusing on Canada’s Arctic and remote First Nations communities, as well as his mental health programs, continue to have a profound impact. Through partnerships with charities and organizations such as the YMCA and inPath, Haining has led initiatives that support marginalized communities, providing youth with a creative outlet for self-expression and healing.The reopening of the GTA studio comes at a pivotal time, as CreateOf continues to expand its presence in both the Canadian and global creative markets. The company’s blend of artistic vision, and technical expertise that has set it apart in the highly competitive creative industry."CreateOf’s ability to merge creativity with purpose is what drives us," Haining added. "As we celebrate this anniversary, we’re also focusing on making a positive impact, not just in the industry but also in the lives of those who need it most. We look forward to continuing our journey of creative excellence and social responsibility."CreateOf invites existing and potential clients to visit their newly reopened Hamilton studio to experience firsthand the innovative services and creative collaborations that have defined the company over the past decade.For media inquiries or to schedule a visit, please contact:Alex Mirage: createof.inc@gmail.com**About CreateOf**Founded by Steve Haining in 2015, CreateOf is a creative agency specializing in photography, motion production content, and innovative creative direction. With a portfolio spanning multiple industries and continents, CreateOf has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional creative services while remaining committed to social responsibility and community outreach.---For further details, please visit: www.createof.ca

