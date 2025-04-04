Stanton Optical Opens New Avon Location

Stanton Optical Avon Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Avon Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Affordable Eye Care and Stylish Eyewear for Spring

From stylish and affordable eyewear to comprehensive eye exams, we’re here to make vision care accessible and easy for everyone” — Kissel Goldman - Chief Operating Officer of Stanton Optical.

AVON, IN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a leader in affordable and accessible vision care, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Avon at 10724 E US Hwy. 36. This marks the company’s eighth store in Indiana, making cutting-edge eye care and affordable eyewear even more convenient for families, just in time for spring.Spring represents a fresh start, and it's the ideal time to update your eyewear. With sunnier days and outdoor activities around the corner, having clear, comfortable vision is essential for enjoying the season. Whether you need new glasses, contact lenses, or solutions to combat seasonal eye strain, Stanton Optical’s Avon location is ready to help residents see spring clearly.Celebrating Indiana Roots“We’re thrilled to expand into Avon this spring as we continue to bring our signature eye care service to the Hoosier State. From stylish and affordable eyewear to comprehensive eye exams, we’re here to make vision care accessible and easy for everyone,” said Kissel Goldman, Chief Operating Officer of Stanton Optical.The Avon store features an on-site optical lab that allows customers to receive single-vision glasses the same day—often in as little as 30 minutes. Its curated collection of owned brand and designer frames ensures there’s something for every taste and budget. To address seasonal needs, the store also offers affordable solutions for managing common irritants like dry or allergy-triggered eyes.Cutting-Edge Eye Care for Avon ResidentsPowered by parent company Now Optics, Stanton Optical uses advanced telehealth technology to provide cutting-edge services without compromising quality or convenience. To date, over 4 million telehealth eye exams have been performed through the company’s partnership with the optometrists and ophthalmologists at Physicians Eyecare Group.Avon customers can take advantage of walk-in eye exams, same-day appointments, and the brand’s unbeatable deal of two pairs of glasses for $79, complete with free anti-glare lenses and a complimentary eye exam. Stanton Optical accepts vision insurance, including FSA and HSA plans, and offers special pricing for Medicaid, EyeMed, and military families.Convenient Vision Care Where You Need ItLocated just minutes from Avon Town Hall Park and close to shopping centers, the newest Stanton Optical store is convenient, accessible, and designed to fit busy spring schedules. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit www.stantonoptical.com or call (317) 204-7118.About Now OpticsNow Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. It's top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at www.nowoptics.com

