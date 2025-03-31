Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson Issues Letter on 23andMe Bankruptcy Impact to Consumers

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N Ferguson issued a letter to the U.S. Trustee regarding the 23andMe bankruptcy proceeding, expressing the concerns American consumers have with the potential sale or transfer of their 23andMe data.

“Many Americans are concerned about the impact of a potential sale of their personal data, and I understand those concerns,” said Chairman Ferguson. “Consumers should be able to trust that companies will keep their promises, including when it comes to handling of sensitive information.”

The full text of Chairman Ferguson’s letter can be found here.