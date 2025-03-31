FISCAL NOTES: Texas Explores SMR Nuclear Power

TEXAS, March 31 - Image courtesy of CannonDesign: A rendering of the Texas A&M University System’s “energy proving ground” at the RELLIS campus.
TEXAS ENERGY
With compact designs that generate up to 300 megawatts, small modular reactors are a departure from traditional nuclear technology. These units offer advantages in manufacturing, transportation and safety. Texas is positioned to become a leader in the groundbreaking technology as the industry works to meet the state's expanding energy needs.
INFOGRAPHIC
SMR Power's Pros, Cons
SMRs, or small modular reactors, could be the future of nuclear energy. We created a quick primer to explain how they differ from conventional reactors.
FROM FEBRUARY
Fire Threats Elevate for Cities
The Gillespie County Crabapple Fire destroyed nearly 10,000 acres in March. Burn bans are in place in 151 counties, as wildlands by urban areas pose hazards.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Innovation Fuels Solutions
Three emerging technologies — small modular reactors, hydrogen production and utility-scale batteries — may grow our power portfolio.
