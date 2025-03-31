FISCAL NOTES: Texas Explores SMR Nuclear Power

TEXAS, March 31 - Image courtesy of CannonDesign: A rendering of the Texas A&M University System’s “energy proving ground” at the RELLIS campus. TEXAS ENERGY With compact designs that generate up to 300 megawatts, small modular reactors are a departure from traditional nuclear technology. These units offer advantages in manufacturing, transportation and safety. Texas is positioned to become a leader in the groundbreaking technology as the industry works to meet the state's expanding energy needs. INFOGRAPHIC SMR Power's Pros, Cons SMRs, or small modular reactors, could be the future of nuclear energy. We created a quick primer to explain how they differ from conventional reactors. FROM FEBRUARY Fire Threats Elevate for Cities The Gillespie County Crabapple Fire destroyed nearly 10,000 acres in March. Burn bans are in place in 151 counties, as wildlands by urban areas pose hazards. FROM THE ARCHIVES Innovation Fuels Solutions Three emerging technologies — small modular reactors, hydrogen production and utility-scale batteries — may grow our power portfolio. As a public service to Texas, Fiscal Notes is not copyrighted. You are welcome to republish content in newsletters, publications and other communications channels.

