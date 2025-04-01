Affordable Patent Services Now Available for Inventors and Startups in Dallas Expert attorney support for utility patent applications and affordable design patent services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Patent Agency, LLC announces the launch of its affordable patent services in Dallas, designed for inventors and startups seeking cost-effective patent protection. The firm offers flat-fee patent filing support as a patent attorney alternative, providing expert guidance through the patent process without the hefty hourly fees of traditional law firms. Inventors in Dallas and across the United States can now access professional patent help at transparent prices, making it easier to secure intellectual property rights on a budget.

Affordable Patent Services – A Patent Attorney Alternative for Inventors

Affordable Patent Agency empowers innovators to avoid the high costs of patent attorneys while still receiving professional, high-quality patent support. Traditional patent firms often charge over $5,000 to file a single utility patent application, pricing many entrepreneurs out of the market. Patent agents, however, can perform the same patent preparation and prosecution work at a fraction of the cost.

By choosing this patent attorney alternative, clients save thousands without sacrificing quality. The agency’s flat-fee model eliminates surprise bills—there are no hourly charges, just one upfront fee covering everything from drafting the application to managing correspondence with the USPTO. This budget-friendly approach allows inventors to focus on innovation, knowing their patent needs are being handled affordably and effectively.

Flat-Fee Patent Filing Simplifies the Patent Process

Affordable Patent Agency’s flat-fee structure brings simplicity and peace of mind to utility patent filing. All patent preparation and filing steps are streamlined under one transparent rate, so clients know the full cost from the start. This approach not only makes budgeting easier but also accelerates the patent journey—clients don’t have to pause progress to weigh mounting hourly fees.

The agency prepares high-quality patent applications and handles all USPTO interactions and communications as part of its flat-fee service. By simplifying the filing process, the firm ensures that obtaining a patent is straightforward, professional, and stress-free. Inventors receive expert guidance at every stage, with no hidden costs or billing surprises.

Expert Support for Utility and Design Patent Applications

Inventors benefit from the Affordable Patent Agency’s expertise in both utility and design patent services. The firm specializes in preparing robust utility patent applications that protect how an invention works—its structure, function, and overall concept. From mechanical systems to software processes, including artificial intelligence, clients receive guidance in drafting detailed specifications and claims that capture the functional novelty of their ideas.

The agency also offers dedicated design patent services to protect the appearance of an invention. For products with unique shapes, patterns, or ornamental features, a design patent can be crucial. Affordable Patent Agency helps creators articulate the visual elements of their innovations through precise drawings and descriptions that meet USPTO standards.

By offering flat-fee support for both utility and design patent filings, the agency ensures that inventors can secure broad intellectual property protection covering all aspects of their creations—functionality, aesthetics, or both.

About Affordable Patent Agency, LLC

Affordable Patent Agency, LLC is a Dallas-based patent services firm dedicated to helping inventors and small businesses obtain patent protection at an affordable flat fee. The firm provides patent search services, patent application drafting (utility, design, and provisional), and patent prosecution support, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional patent law firms.

Led by Dr. Bela Malik, a Ph.D. scientist and USPTO-registered patent agent, the agency leverages deep technical knowledge and legal expertise to deliver high-quality patent filings nationwide. Each client works directly with a knowledgeable patent practitioner who understands both the legal and scientific aspects of their invention.

“Our mission is to make patent protection accessible to every innovator with a great idea,” says Dr. Malik. “By providing professional, affordable patent services at a flat fee, we remove cost barriers and help inventors focus on bringing their products to market.”

With advanced degrees in science and years of experience in intellectual property, the agency's leadership brings a rare combination of insight, innovation, and legal strategy. Clients receive not only affordable service but also personalized support and strategic guidance throughout the patenting process. They can confidently avoid the pitfalls of expensive law firms or risky DIY filings—knowing their inventions are in capable hands.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit AffordablePatentAgency.com or call (855) 444-1946.

