Menlo Micro Releases to Production the MM5230 High Power RF Switch

The MM5230 offers broadband ultra-low insertion loss, high power handling, and unprecedented reliability in an enhanced, miniaturized chipscale package.

The release of the MM5230 is our 8th production product release and a key milestone for Menlo Micro” — Chris Giovanniello, Co-Founder and SVP, RF Business Unit

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro) , the company responsible for bringing to market the greatest electronic component innovation since the transistor with its Ideal Switchtechnology, released to production the MM5230 , the company’s latest offering in a growing portfolio of small form-factor, ultra-high performance RF switches, setting a new standard for RF switching.The MM5230 is engineered for high-power applications, supporting up to 25 watts continuous and 150 watts pulsed power. At the same time, its compact, 2.5 mm x 2.5 mm size means that the MM5230 can fit easily into a wide range of systems without taking up valuable board space. The switch operates seamlessly from DC to 18GHz, and with its versatile Super-Port mode, extends to 26 GHz, making it an ideal solution for a wide variety of end applications. The advanced contact design and materials, inherent in the Ideal Switchtechnology, enable over 50 billion switching cycles typically, making it a perfect solution for systems that need to operate without fail, day in and day out.“The release of the MM5230 is our 8th production product release and a key milestone for Menlo Micro,” said Chris Giovanniello, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, RF Business Unit at Menlo Micro. “Built on the fantastic success of our MM5130, the new MM5230 was conceived not only for ultra-high RF performance, but around enhanced design-for-manufacturability and assembly metrics, in collaboration with our lead customers. Whether it’s helping to advance state-of-the-art military communication systems or enabling unprecedented levels of parallel test for our test and measurement customers, the MM5230 represents the future. It’s all about combining high performance, high density, and high reliability, in an incredibly versatile product. It’s about transforming and enabling the performance of systems that affect our everyday lives.”The MM5230 offers a range of benefits, including:Ultra-Low Insertion Loss: With an on-state insertion loss of just 0.3 dB at 6 GHz, the MM5230 minimizes signal degradation, ensuring almost no loss in signal quality and making it ideal for maintaining high performance in sensitive systems, low-loss switch matrices, switched filter banks, and tunable filters.Enhanced Linearity: With a typical IIP3 of 95 dBm, the MM5230 offers high linearity, keeping signals clear and undistorted, thus ensuring smooth communication or data transfer.Super-Port Mode for Extended Bandwidth: The MM5230’s Super-Port mode extends its frequency range from 18 to 26 GHz. In this mode, the switch offers improved RF isolation and better return loss, which results in even higher-quality performance, especially when cascading switches.This solution is a perfect fit for several high-demand industries, including:● Defense and Aerospace: The switch is ideal for radar systems, secure communications, and other mission-critical applications where performance and reliability are non-negotiable.● Test and Measurement: In the world of testing, performance and size matter. The MM5230 helps engineers measure with precision, while drastically increasing parallel test capabilities.● Medical Equipment: Devices like medical imaging systems or other RF-based tools rely on precise, high-performance switches to ensure accuracy and reliability.● Wireless Infrastructure: With the rise of 5G and future networks, high-power RF components like MM5230 are essential for keeping signals strong and interference-free.To learn more about Menlo Micro, its Ideal Switchtechnology, and the new MM5230 switch, visit menlomicro.com.Availability:For MM5230 evaluations, ordering and pricing information, please visit mm5230 menlo micro | Octopart or contact a Menlo Micro sales representative at sales@menlomicro.com.About Menlo Micro:Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switchtechnology. The Ideal Switcheliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo Micro is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

