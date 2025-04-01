WATCH: NJ School Board Leader Backs Dr. Rosy Bagolie in Powerful New Ad for Her Re-Election Campaign

Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie in The Classroom Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie in Trenton

Why NJ Needs a Proven Educator Like Assemblywoman Bagolie on the Front Lines of the Fight to Save Public Education from Trump’s Attack on the DOE

Her (Rosy’s) expertise in education—and having a legislator who actually comes from that background—is going to be invaluable to New Jersey right now….she is the right person to be in office” — Parul Khemka, Vice President of the Livingston Board of Education

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assemblywoman Dr. Rosy Bagolie (D-LD27, Essex/Passaic), a lifelong educator and advocate for New Jersey’s children, has released her second campaign video—this time featuring a compelling testimonial highlighting the crucial role her knowledge and experience will play in protecting NJ’s public education system.Watch the video here:With decades of experience as a teacher, principal, and superintendent, Bagolie is uniquely qualified to lead the resistance to Donald Trump’s push to abolish the U.S. Department of Education and slash vital federal support for students, teachers, and families.“This isn’t politics as usual,” said Bagolie. “This is about whether our kids get the education they deserve. It’s about whether our teachers have the tools they need—or if they’re left fighting alone. And it’s about whether we allow Washington to dismantle the very foundation of our democracy: public education.”The video’s emotional centerpiece is a testimonial from Parul Khemka, Vice President of the Livingston Board of Education and a public school parent: “Her (Rosy’s) expertise in education—and having a legislator who actually comes from that background—is going to be invaluable to New Jersey right now….she is the right person to be in office,” said Khemka.Bagolie warns that the consequences of Trump’s education agenda would devastate students across the state:“If President Trump gets his way, Pell Grants could vanish, early childhood education could be gutted, and federal protections could disappear overnight. Our teachers would be left with fewer resources, our students with fewer opportunities—and New Jersey’s working families would be left to pick up the pieces.”Bagolie isn’t just issuing warnings—she’s taking action. In the Legislature, she has worked to:Eliminate outdated barriers that prevent qualified teachers from entering the professionLead efforts to fix the school funding formula and bring equity to classroomsIntroduce legislation to boost student focus by limiting non-essential cellphone use in schools“Let’s be clear,” Bagolie says. “If Republicans win the governor’s seat, Trump’s education policies will become New Jersey’s education policies. We can’t let that happen.”Endorsed by the Essex and Passaic County Democratic Committees, Dr. Rosy Bagolie represents Livingston, Millburn/Short Hills, West Orange, Roseland, Montclair, and Clifton in the 27th Legislative District. Her re-election campaign focuses on defending public education, protecting property tax relief, and standing up for working families.This video is released on the heels of the Bagolie campaign’s official launch video which details a few of her many accomplishments and goals in the district. Watch here As the June 10 Democratic Primary approaches, Bagolie is calling on supporters across the district: “Watch the video. Share it. Then join me. This is our moment to fight back—and I need you in this fight. You can also learn more about my legislative accomplishments on my website, https://rosybagolie.com/ " she says.About Assemblywoman Rosy BagolieFrom schoolteacher to superintendent to state legislator, New Jersey Assemblywoman Dr. Rosy Bagolie is a proud Democrat who has dedicated her life to public service, education, and advocacy. A Jewish-Latina immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Assemblywoman Bagolie understands the power of opportunity and the promise of the American Dream.Representing New Jersey’s 27th Legislative District, which includes Montclair, Livingston, West Orange, Millburn/Short Hills, Roseland, and Clifton, Assemblywoman Bagolie is a proven leader and fierce advocate for students, seniors, first responders, and working families, fighting every day to build better opportunities for all New Jersey residents.Dr. Bagolie’s decades of experience in the classroom and as a school superintendent uniquely qualify her to oppose the Trump Administration’s destructive education agenda. She holds a Master’s in Elementary Education and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Seton Hall University, along with a Master’s in Special Education from Rutgers University and is a champion for stronger schools, better resources for educators, and expanded opportunities for students from pre-K to college. As a member of the Assembly Education Committee, she is spearheading efforts to modernize New Jersey’s education system, fix the funding formula, and ensure all children—regardless of background—have the tools they need to succeed.In her first term, Bagolie has delivered real results in Trenton sponsoring or co-sponsoring over 248 bills, fought for property tax relief through the ANCHOR Program, and advocated for expanded Senior Freeze and Stay New Jersey initiatives to help seniors reduce property taxes by up to 50%.Stand with Assemblywoman Dr. Rosy Bagolie.Join the fight to protect public education and secure New Jersey’s future. Visit www.rosybagolie.com to volunteer, donate, and then vote to reelect Rosy Bagolie in the June 10th Democratic Primary. She is the endorsed candidate of the Essex and Passaic County Democratic Committees.

