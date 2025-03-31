Governor's Council on Disability announces winners for 2024 annual recognition awards

Winners exemplify standards of excellence in enhancing life for individuals living with disabilities.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Governor's Council on Disability (GCD) has selected the award winner and honorable mention of the 33rd Annual Inclusion Award and the 12th Annual Youth Leadership Award.

The Inclusion Award, along with one Honorable Mention, is presented annually to private and public employers, individuals, businesses, or organizations in Missouri. Honorees are chosen for their exceptional, proactive, and innovative measures to integrate and mainstream people with disabilities into their programs, activities, and operations.

The Youth Leadership Award, also presented with one honorable mention, celebrates outstanding Missouri youths (aged 16-26) with a disability who have exhibited exemplary leadership by making a positive impact on their community.

2024 Inclusion Award Winner: True Manufacturing – O’Fallon

True Manufacturing (True), based in O’Fallon, Missouri, has demonstrated outstanding leadership in disability inclusion through its partnership with the BCI Skills Center (BCI). For the past five years, True has provided a specialized job training program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, creating meaningful pathways to competitive employment.

Since launching the program in 2019, True has hired 51 graduates, with 39 still employed today—a remarkable 76% retention rate, significantly higher than their traditional hires. Upon graduation, students secure competitive roles at True, earning at least $20 per hour. The success of this initiative reflects True’s strong commitment to inclusive hiring, with its 15th training cohort currently in progress.

True executives, including Steve Young, Director of Operations, and Matt Lucas, Operational Specialist, are personally invested in the program’s success. They visit every class, interact with students, and emphasize their availability to support employees’ well-being and growth. Engineering Project Manager Ken Tally works closely with BCI to ensure future graduates are well-prepared for their roles.

Additionally, True has outfitted BCI’s training space with $15,000–$20,000 worth of equipment and continues to provide updated resources for future employees. True’s HR team, experienced in disability employment, guides prospective students through plant tours, helping them visualize their future careers.

Employees hired through this program receive the same wages, benefits, and expectations as their peers, including health, dental, and vision insurance, a 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and career advancement opportunities. True’s inclusive hiring practices have not only strengthened their workforce but have also set a powerful example for other businesses. Their efforts earned BCI’s 2024 Talent Pipeline Project of the Year Award from the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County. By championing equal opportunities and embracing innovation, True Manufacturing exemplifies the power of inclusive employment.

Honorable Mention: Kit Brewer, Project CU, Inc. – St. Louis

For over 25 years, Kit Brewer has been a driving force in disability employment, transforming opportunities for individuals with disabilities. As Executive Director of Project CU, Inc. (Project CU), Brewer has built a model of inclusive employment that ensures equitable access to meaningful careers. Under his leadership, Project CU now serves over 100 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health conditions, traumatic brain injuries, and physical, hearing, or visual impairments. Brewer’s holistic approach integrates employment services, workplace accommodations, and advocacy to create lasting success for employees.

As a Board Representative for the American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) and Vice President of The Coalition for the Preservation of Employment Choice, Brewer advocates nationally for disability employment rights. He works directly with policymakers, shaping legislation that expands vocational training, improves accessibility, and preserves employment choice for individuals with disabilities. His leadership ensures that disability inclusion is not just discussed—it is implemented at every level.

Brewer has expanded career pathways by redesigning Project CU’s workforce development programs, offering customized employment solutions that empower individuals who once faced barriers to thrive in sustainable and meaningful careers. He has also forged strong employer partnerships, demonstrating that disability inclusion strengthens workplace culture and boosts productivity. His outreach has helped businesses across Missouri recognize that hiring individuals with disabilities is not just an ethical responsibility but a smart investment.

Through mentorship and training, he equips employees with the confidence and skills to succeed in professional settings. Brewer’s commitment to inclusion has transformed lives, strengthened Missouri’s workforce, and set a standard for disability employment nationwide.



2024 Youth Leadership Award Winner: Arabel Standingbear - Neosho

A dedicated advocate for individuals with disabilities and rare diseases, Arabel Standingbear has turned her personal experience with hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic condition, into a powerful force for change. Standingbear’s advocacy spans local, state, and national levels. She has worked with state senators and representatives to advance legislation supporting individuals with disabilities, including a childcare bill aimed at providing critical resources for families. Her efforts have taken her to forums in Florida, California, and Washington, D.C., where she amplifies the voices of marginalized communities and champions inclusivity and accessibility.

Beyond policy work, Standingbear co-runs a small art business with her mother, who also lives with HAE. Together, they raise awareness about disabilities and rare diseases, demonstrating resilience and the importance of strong support systems. Standingbear also engages in workshops, community events, and global platforms, advocating for respect, dignity, and equal opportunities for all. A dynamic student and community leader, Standingbear serves as President of her school’s Environmental Club and Secretary of the Theatre Club. She has been active in Key Club, Robotics, FCCLA, National Honor Society, Show Choir, and Art Club.

Her accomplishments include but are by no means limited to acting in the film Killers of the Flower Moon, working for the Osage Nation Tribe, and contributing to a nationwide blood and plasma donation campaign with over 1.7 million views. Standingbear’s volunteer efforts are equally impressive. She dedicates time to the Lane Apartment Center for the Elderly, participates in mural projects for the American Legion, and supports local tree planting initiatives. Her accolades include first-place ribbons at the Crowder College Art Show, the Rare Disease Youth Advocacy Award from the HAEA, and recognition as her school’s Student of the Month.

Standingbear’s leadership and advocacy embody the spirit of the Youth Leadership Award.

Honorable Mention: Lucas Fritsche - Perryville

Lucas Fritsche’s dedication to inclusion and accessibility has made a profound impact on his community. His journey began in the 3rd grade when he noticed a friend in a wheelchair couldn’t fully enjoy recess due to the playground’s lack of accessibility. Determined to make a change, Fritsche met with his teacher, principal, and eventually the Mayor of Perryville and City Council to advocate for an inclusive playground.

His vision grew into the Lucas and Friends Backyard Adventure project, a fully accessible playground where children of all abilities can play together. Through relentless advocacy and community engagement, Lucas raised nearly $500,000 to fund Phase 1 of the playground, which opened in 2021. He continues to lead efforts to raise an additional $250,000 for Phase 2, currently under construction and set to open in early 2025.

Fritsche’s initiative has not only transformed his community but also inspired others to prioritize inclusion and accessibility. A high school student, Fritsche excels in academics and extracurricular activities. He serves as Vice President of his local 4H chapter, participates in FFA, and is a member of the National Honor Society and High School Choir. Fritsche also volunteers as a summer camp counselor for 4H and at the Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, where individuals with disabilities receive therapy through horseback riding. Fritsche, who is also on the autism spectrum, continues to encourage others to embrace inclusion and be the change they wish to see in the world. His leadership and determination demonstrate that even the youngest voices can create meaningful, lasting change.

The awards will be presented to the winners at the Missouri Rehabilitation Association (MRA) Conference in Lake Ozark on May 29, 2025.

For additional information, please contact the GCD at 573-751-2600 or via email at gcd@oa.mo.gov.