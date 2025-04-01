JoDee Neil Retains Trulata, LLC as Strategic Digital Partner to Build AI-Powered Legal and Advocacy Platform

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based attorney JoDee Neil retained the services of Trulata , LLC to lead the digital expansion of her advocacy, legal, and lifestyle offerings. This collaboration brings to life digitally powered, trauma-trained support platforms custom designed to provide instant, accessible, and compassionate guidance—especially in the moments people need it most.“This ain't my daddy’s law firm shingle,” JoDee says, referencing her platforms as well as her father’s legacy as a Dallas trial lawyer. “Upon our Neil foundation I will build my firm,” she says, with a Bible reference in her father’s memory.JoDee Neil’s launch will span 12 months and include:● Neil Now Legal, PLLC – The Neil Legacy of Lawyering, brought to market with leading-edge technology and support services. The boutique firm also offers trial consulting, organizational consulting and products designed to counsel survivors;● “Outcry Witness” – A print and digital book brand that provides groundbreaking relief for survivors of abuse, specifically for survivors of sexual violence and assault;● My Ginger Collection, LLC – A carefully curated circular fashion marketplace blending ethics and elegance with power and beauty.Trulata, a Washington, DC–based firm specializing in human-centered design and AI-driven innovation, will act as the long-term strategic partner in scaling JoDeeNeil.com, Neil Now Legal PLLC and My Ginger Collection, LLC. Tiffany Bednar, Trulata’s Chief Operating Officer, will also step in as the delegate Chief Digital Officer for Neil, leading digital platform development, marketing, and long-term tech strategy.“My mission is an important investment for me,” JoDee said, “and I entrusted Tiffany Bednar and TruLata with this investment. She is a partner who built my first website and knows that technology must convey my empathy. Trulata is committed to my mission of service, and Tiffany will lead the execution of this vision.”Trulata brings deep experience in AI-powered systems, UX innovation, and digital transformation. Together, the partnership will develop platforms that not only scale but hold space for the emotional realities of those they serve. At the center of this partnership is a shared belief that technology should serve humanity. With Trulata’s expertise and JoDeeNeil.com’s bold mission, this collaboration is poised to reshape how support—legal, emotional, and practical—is delivered in real time, when it matters most.“We are proud to stand with JoDee,” said Tracewell Gordon, CEO of Trulata. “This isn’t just about building tools—it’s about restoring access, dignity, and ease in moments that are often intensely painful. We’re here to help build digital infrastructure that reflects the care at the heart of JoDee’s vision.”

