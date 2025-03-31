MAG Aerospace and Parallel Flight Technologies Partner to Expand UAS Capabilities for Expeditionary Logistics

MAG Aerospace is Strategically Teaming with Parallel Flight Technologies to Explore Expansion of its Expeditionary Logistics Service Offerings

LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parallel Flight Technologies , a leader in hybrid-propulsion drone technology, and MAG Aerospace , a global provider of C5ISR services, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing drone-based solutions for defense, logistics, emergency response, and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations.This collaboration seeks to expand the range and utility of Mag Aerospace’s UAS capabilities to meet the growing logistics demand for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in global applications. By combining Parallel Flight Technologies' longer-range heavy-lift drone capabilities with MAG Aerospace's extensive expertise in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services, the partnership aims to deliver a wider array of solutions to complex operational challenges."Partnering with MAG Aerospace allows us to introduce our heavy-lift drone platform, Firefly , into a broader spectrum of defense and humanitarian applications," said Craig Stevens, CEO of Parallel Flight Technologies. "Their stellar reputation, global reach, and operational expertise will accelerate our mission to demonstrate the enhanced utility of our proprietary Parallel Hybrid Electric Module (PHEM) propulsion technology."MAG Aerospace, which holds global contracts with various defense agencies, provides full-spectrum C5ISR solutions that support military and government operations worldwide. With a strong presence in defense logistics and intelligence missions, MAG’s established relationships with DoD stakeholders position this partnership to drive significant revenue opportunities and strengthen both companies positions as leaders in unmanned aviation.“We see immense potential in Firefly and what its propulsion technology brings to the table,” said Bob Heller, Executive Vice President of Multi Domain Operations, at MAG Aerospace. “Its exceptional endurance and payload capacity open new doors for operational reach in austere and dynamic environments. Partnering with Parallel Flight Technologies allows us to ensure we deliver cutting-edge aerial logistics solutions to our defense and government partners, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in unmanned aviation.”Parallel Flight's NDAA compliant flagship aircraft, Firefly, is produced in the USA and has been widely praised as a ‘heavy-lift workhorse.' A compact, two-person-portable quadcopter (MTOW 270 lb) that fits in the back of a pickup truck, Firefly is well suited for expeditionary defense and industrial applications, especially for dynamic missions where launch and land locations may change on the fly. Backed by the National Security Innovation Council (NSIC), USDA, NASA and NSF, the company's proprietary PHEM propulsion technology enables Firefly to carry a 100 lb (45 kg) payload for up to 1.6 hours. Unique to PHEM propulsion, Firefly can also provide up to 2 kW of continuous power to a payload while in flight with minimal impact to its duration/range.MAG Aerospace:MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, VA, is a leader in delivering Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) services at the Edge with Premier Engineering and Operational Solutions around the world.Our experts are on the leading edge of technological advances, which enables us to rapidly prototype, integrate, and connect joint, next generation capabilities across air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace domains.As a reliable and proven U.S. Government prime contractor, MAG brings operational excellence and technical understanding with program management and systems engineering expertise to manage large, complex DOD systems development and deployment contracts. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit: www.magaero.com Parallel Flight Technologies:At Parallel Flight, we are expanding the realm of the possible with our UAS solutions to save lives, property and the environment. Our patented Parallel Hybrid propulsion technology enables UAS platforms to carry heavy payloads for longer durations. The increased performance profiles offer expanded utility for applications across multiple global markets including wildfire, medical and remote logistics, agriculture, utility and critical DoD missions. For more information: www.parallelflight.com

