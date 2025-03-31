Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 31, 2025

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National

April 2, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET, Online: MilitaryHire and The American Legion: A National Virtual Hiring Event

April 2, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 2, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mission: Fatherhood – Online

April 2, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group

April 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class

April 7, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Watercolor Bootcamp (Sign up by April 5, 2025 to participate!)- Online

April 8, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

April 9, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 9, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of Housing and Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing (HUD/VASH) & Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF)”

April 9, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Cargill

Alabama

April 4, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, Demopolis, AL: Marengo County Veterans Town Hall

April 8, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

Colorado

April 4, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. MT, Aurora, CO: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Denver, CO

Connecticut

April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Hamden, CT: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Hamden, CT

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

April 3, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

April 2, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Georgia

No events listed for this week

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

April 4, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

April 4, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. CT, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event

Indiana

April 7, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Fort Wayne, IN: Advance Care Planning Events

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

April 4, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT, Overland Park, KS: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Overland Park, KS

Kentucky

April 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Paducah, KY: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Paducah, KY

April 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: VOCATIONAL ASSISTANCE

April 8, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Prospect, KY: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Prospect, KY

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

April 3, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

April 3, 2025, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Brockton, MA: Women Veterans Open House and Info Session

April 8, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Manchester, MI: Washtenaw County Veteran Service Office – Coffee & Conversation

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Center, MI: D.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

Minnesota

No events listed for this week

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

April 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT, Poplar, MT: Montana VA PACT Act claims event — Fort Peck

April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT, Crow Agency, MT: Montana VA PACT Act claims event — Crow Agency

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

April 5, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Manchester, NH: Women Veterans’ Town Hall and Claims Clinic

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

April 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, New York, NY: Pink and White Women’s Empowerment Luncheon – New York, NY

April 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canandaigua, NY: Canandaigua Veteran’s Mini Stand Down

North Carolina

April 9, 2025, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET, Goldsboro, NC: Goldsboro Spring Health Fair

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

No events listed for this week

Oklahoma

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Enid, OK: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Enid, OK

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

April 3, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Erie, PA: Donate Life Month Kick Off Event

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

No events listed for this week

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

April 8, 2025, 8:00 – 8:45 a.m. ET, Cookeville, TN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Cookeville, TN

Texas

April 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT, El Paso, TX: Live Whole Health Summit

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 9, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Virginia Beach, VA: 757 Career Summit Preparation Seminar (Day 1) – Virginia Beach, VA

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

No events listed for this week

Wisconsin

No events listed for this week

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.