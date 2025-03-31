Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 31, 2025
The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National
April 2, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET, Online: MilitaryHire and The American Legion: A National Virtual Hiring Event
April 2, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 2, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mission: Fatherhood – Online
April 2, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group
April 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class
April 7, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Watercolor Bootcamp (Sign up by April 5, 2025 to participate!)- Online
April 8, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online
April 9, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 9, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of Housing and Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing (HUD/VASH) & Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF)”
April 9, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Cargill
Alabama
April 4, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, Demopolis, AL: Marengo County Veterans Town Hall
April 8, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Colorado
April 4, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. MT, Aurora, CO: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Denver, CO
Connecticut
April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Hamden, CT: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Hamden, CT
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
April 3, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
Florida
April 2, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!
April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Georgia
No events listed for this week
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
April 4, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
April 4, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. CT, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event
Indiana
April 7, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Fort Wayne, IN: Advance Care Planning Events
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
April 4, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT, Overland Park, KS: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Overland Park, KS
Kentucky
April 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Paducah, KY: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Paducah, KY
April 4, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: VOCATIONAL ASSISTANCE
April 8, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Prospect, KY: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Prospect, KY
Louisiana
No events listed for this week
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
April 3, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
April 3, 2025, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Brockton, MA: Women Veterans Open House and Info Session
April 8, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Manchester, MI: Washtenaw County Veteran Service Office – Coffee & Conversation
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Center, MI: D.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
Minnesota
No events listed for this week
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
No events listed for this week
Montana
April 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT, Poplar, MT: Montana VA PACT Act claims event — Fort Peck
April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT, Crow Agency, MT: Montana VA PACT Act claims event — Crow Agency
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
April 5, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Manchester, NH: Women Veterans’ Town Hall and Claims Clinic
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
April 2, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, New York, NY: Pink and White Women’s Empowerment Luncheon – New York, NY
April 4, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Canandaigua, NY: Canandaigua Veteran’s Mini Stand Down
North Carolina
April 9, 2025, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET, Goldsboro, NC: Goldsboro Spring Health Fair
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
No events listed for this week
Oklahoma
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Enid, OK: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Enid, OK
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
April 3, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Erie, PA: Donate Life Month Kick Off Event
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
No events listed for this week
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
April 8, 2025, 8:00 – 8:45 a.m. ET, Cookeville, TN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Cookeville, TN
Texas
April 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MT, El Paso, TX: Live Whole Health Summit
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
April 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
April 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
April 9, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Virginia Beach, VA: 757 Career Summit Preparation Seminar (Day 1) – Virginia Beach, VA
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
No events listed for this week
West Virginia
No events listed for this week
Wisconsin
No events listed for this week
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.
