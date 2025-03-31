TraceGO™ Launches to Modernise People Tracing in the UK Legal and Professional Sectors

TraceGO™ has officially launched to serve the growing needs of legal, property, and professional sectors requiring fast, compliant, and accurate people tracing

BRIGHTON, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraceGO™, a new fixed-fee digital tracing platform, has officially launched to serve the growing needs of legal, property, and professional sectors requiring fast, compliant, and accurate people tracing in the United Kingdom.In response to longstanding inefficiencies in the tracing services and tracing agents market—namely delayed turnaround times, variable pricing models, and inconsistent data quality—TraceGO introduces a streamlined, user-friendly solution. With trace fees starting from just £19.99* for debtor tracing and verified results typically delivered within 24 hours, the platform sets a new benchmark for accessibility, transparency, and reliability in UK people tracing.Addressing the Legal Sector’s DemandsTraceGO’s launch comes at a time when legal professionals face increasing pressure to progress litigation efficiently, enforce judgments swiftly, and maintain GDPR compliance throughout the pre-action process. The platform has been purpose-built to support these requirements, offering:Current address tracing for defendants, debtors, and witnessesBeneficiary and next of kin tracing for probate and family law mattersPre-enforcement and process serving address confirmationAll tracing is conducted in accordance with the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Data Protection Act 2018, with results suitable for court use and service of legal documents.Simplified Access and Transparent PricingTraceGO distinguishes itself through a fully digital case submission process and fixed pricing—removing the need for traditional quotation requests or contract-based billing. Legal professionals, landlords, and businesses can submit trace instructions online in under five minutes, with no subscription commitments."We built TraceGO to remove the friction legal teams and professionals face when trying to locate individuals quickly and lawfully," said James G. Gordon-Johnson, CEO of TraceGO. "By combining direct access to leading data sources with expert manual verification, we deliver the accuracy clients need—without the traditional delays or cost ambiguity."A Modern Tracing Solution for a Data-Driven MarketTraceGO leverages licensed data and proprietary tools to identify and verify individuals’ current residential addresses across the UK. Every trace is manually reviewed by experienced researchers to ensure high standards of accuracy and legal usability.Key features include:Fixed-Fee Services – From £19.99*, no hidden costsRapid Turnaround – Most results within 24 hoursLegally Compliant – GDPR and DPA 2018 adherenceCourt-Ready Reporting – Verified addresses suitable for litigation or serviceNo Find, No Fee Guarantee – On standard tracing servicesServing Legal, Property and Financial ProfessionalsTraceGO supports a wide range of professional clients, including:Solicitors and litigation teamsEstate administrators and probate specialistsLandlords and letting agentsDebt recovery and enforcement professionalsLocal authorities and public sector bodiesBy providing fast and defensible tracing results, TraceGO enables professionals to proceed with confidence—whether issuing proceedings, serving documents, or resolving estate matters.About TraceGO™TraceGO™ is a UK-based tracing agency providing legally compliant, fixed-fee people tracing services. Designed for use in legal, property, and financial contexts, TraceGO delivers verified current address data—typically within 24 hours—to support litigation, enforcement, and reconnection cases. The platform combines cutting-edge data sources with expert research for results that meet the standards of court and regulatory scrutiny.For media enquiries or further information, please contact:Email: press@tracego.co.ukWebsite: www.tracego.co.uk

