ALM Chevrolet South Offers Business Elite Options for Commercial Customers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Chevrolet South, part of the rapidly expanding ALM Automotive Group, announces the launch of its comprehensive Business Elite program designed specifically for commercial customers. The dealership, located at 4200 Jonesboro Road in Union City, now offers specialized services and dedicated commercial vehicle expertise to support businesses throughout the Atlanta metro area.

"Our Business Elite program is designed to provide commercial customers with the same exceptional service that our retail customers have come to expect, " said a spokesperson for ALM Chevrolet South. "We understand that business vehicles are essential tools, and any downtime can significantly impact operations. That's why we've developed a suite of services specifically tailored to keep businesses moving. "

The Business Elite program features dedicated dealer representatives who work directly with business owners to understand their unique operational needs and help select the appropriate vehicles. These specialists provide personalized assistance in configuring work-ready vehicles and offer expert recommendations for appropriate upfits to enhance functionality.

Commercial customers can explore ALM Chevrolet South's extensive inventory of work-ready vehicles, including light-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks with superior power and payload capabilities, and customizable commercial vans. The dealership's commercial vehicle experts are trained to match businesses with the right vehicles for their specific applications.

Understanding that business doesn't stop at 5 p.m., ALM Chevrolet South offers extended service hours for commercial customers. The dealership also provides work-ready loaner vehicles to ensure businesses remain operational while their vehicles are being serviced.

Business customers can take advantage of Business Choice Offers, which provide cash allowances on either Chevrolet Accessories or upfits. These offers can be combined with current retail incentives for additional savings. The dealership also provides information on potential tax benefits, including federal tax deductions that may allow businesses to immediately deduct up to 100% of the purchase price of qualifying vehicles.

For businesses looking to transition to electric vehicles, ALM Chevrolet South offers the full lineup of Chevrolet electric commercial vehicles, including the Silverado EV WT, Blazer EV, and Equinox EV, which may qualify for federal income tax credits of up to $7,500.

ALM Chevrolet South is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For more information about the Business Elite program, visit www.almchevysouth.com or call (770) 756-6472.

About ALM Chevrolet South

ALM Chevrolet South serves Union City and surrounding communities, including Peachtree City, Riverdale, College Park, East Point, and Atlanta. The dealership offers a comprehensive range of automotive services, from new Chevrolet sales and quality pre-owned vehicles to financing and expert service. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, ALM Chevrolet South strives to be more than just a car dealership, it's a trusted member of the local community dedicated to providing a hassle-free car buying experience.

About ALM Automotive Group

Founded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group has grown to 16 dealerships across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company offers new and pre-owned vehicles from over 30 manufacturers, with a focus on transparent pricing, exceptional customer service, and hassle-free car buying. For more information, visit almcars.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

