2025 State Bar Association of North Dakota High School Mock Trial Competition Winners Announced

The State Bar Association of North Dakota (SBAND) hosted its annual High School Mock Trial Competition on March 22, 2025, where talented high school students from across the state showcased their legal knowledge and skills. Teams from Alexander High School, Oak Grove Lutheran High School, Sheyenne High School (two teams), and Stanley High School competed in the mock trials, demonstrating their understanding of the American legal system.

Judge Volunteers served as Presiding Judges and Scoring Judges for the competition, contributing their expertise and insight to the event. These judges included:

Rebecca Altman

Justice Douglas Bahr

Justin Balzer

Trent Barkus

Brooke Benson

Eric Edison

Haley Finch

Carey Goetz

Ryan Hestbeck

Omid Kardoust

Nicholas Nelson

Emily Rouse

The SBAND High School Mock Trial Program is an exciting and educational initiative designed to introduce students to the intricacies of the legal system. This program offers an opportunity for personal growth, honing skills in communication, critical thinking, reasoning, public speaking, and teamwork. Students gain invaluable experience by working alongside experienced attorneys and judges, learning firsthand about trial procedures and legal principles.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 SBAND High School Mock Trial Competition:

First Place: Alexander High School

Teacher: Amber Severson

Attorney Coach: Judge Daniel El-Dweek

Team Members: Tylan Womelsdorf, Eleanna Hokenson, Teija Hokenson, Brooke Rykhus, Ben Honstein, Garrett Rider

Second Place: Oak Grove Lutheran School

Teacher: Dr. Jean Sando

Attorney Coach: Aubrey & Peter Zuger

Team Members: Ellie Ahlfeldt, Carolyn DeJong, Lauren Holstad, Rhys Runnels, Taylor Uecker, Beck Ulven, Aidan Zuger

Third Place: Sheyenne High School Mock Trial Club

Teacher: Mrs. Homuth

Attorney Coach: Nicole Bredahl & Taylor Kuznia

Team Members: Reagan Koppelman, Elena Weng, Brendon Mason, Abbey Totenhagen, Eli Nyberg, Mithul Sathish, Cohen Raimo

Additionally, the following individuals were recognized for their exceptional performance:

Best Attorneys:

Alexander High School: Teija Hokenson

Oak Grove Lutheran High School: Rhys Runnels

Sheyenne High School Mock Trial Club: Reagan Koppelman

Sheyenne High School: Mayanma Konneh

Stanley High School: Avery Ellis

Best Witnesses:

Alexander High School: Tylan Womelsdorf

Oak Grove Lutheran High School: Lauren Holstad

Sheyenne High School: Mithul Sathish

Sheyenne High School: Lucas Lyson

Stanley High School: Ella Mortensen

First Place: Courtroom Artist

Alexander High School: Vivian Lundeen

The SBAND High School Mock Trial Program continues to provide students with invaluable experiences that will serve them well in their future academic and professional pursuits. This competition not only helps prepare students for careers in law but also fosters critical thinking and teamwork that are essential in all aspects of life.

The winning team will advance to the 2025 National Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, taking place from May 7 to May 10, 2025. We extend our sincere thanks to the North Dakota Bar Foundation for their generous sponsorship, which will support the winning team's travel to the national competition.

Alexander High School - presented their First Place trophy by Tony Weiler, SBAND President.

Oak Grove Lutheran High School - presented their Second Place trophy by Tony Weiler, SBAND President.

Sheyenne High School Mock Trial Club - presented their Third Place trophy by Tony Weiler, SBAND President.

Stanley High School Mock Trial Team

Sheyenne High School