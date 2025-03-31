Ririe Reservoir Walleye Update

It will take time and additional survey effort to better understand how the strong production years of 2021 and 2022 will affect the trend of Walleye abundance in Ririe Reservoir. Walleye mature around two to three years of age in Ririe Reservoir, so the coming FWIN surveys will help us understand better if this bump in Walleye abundance will result in long term impacts to population numbers. IDFG will continue to monitor Walleye relative abundance, growth, and survival in coming years to help direct management efforts to maintain the fishery at Ririe Reservoir for kokanee, Yellow Perch, and trout species.

Anglers can help secure these valuable fisheries by harvesting Walleye. The following map may help you in your Walleye pursuit if you decide to target them on Ririe. This map shows the locations of the gillnets used during Ririe Reservoir FWIN surveys. IDFG has observed at least one Walleye in all 18 net locations throughout our years of FWIN surveys. However, in the map, the locations marked with yellow pins are where Walleye were caught each year of the 2023 and 2024 sampling efforts. Of these locations, nets 5, 10, 11, and 13 had the highest combined catch over the last two years, which is the section of Ririe Reservoir that includes the Meadow Creek arm and extends upstream to the Willow Creek arm. With a relatively small population of Walleye in Ririe Reservoir, anglers who catch Walleye can play a big role in fisheries management, and we wish you the best of luck in your upcoming fishing trips to Ririe Reservoir.