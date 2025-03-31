Plnar Expands Source7 Integration with Plnar Pro: Delivering Unmatched Property Risk Insights to P&C Industry

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plnar , a leader in AI-powered smartphone imagery solutions for claims and underwriting, today announced an expanded integration with Source 7, the leading provider of appliance and HVAC risk intelligence. This enhancement ensures that any Plnar Pro user can now instantly access Source 7’s proprietary data, enabling them to identify high-risk systems before they fail and uncover subrogation opportunities with unmatched precision.“Source 7’s data available within Plnar makes the combination of technologies a perfect solution to identify otherwise unknown interior risks before they fail, or to identify which ones have the best likelihood of a successful subrogation outcome when things fail and cause property damage,” said Lyle Donan, Chairman, Source 7. “Plnar is already widely adopted by the P&C industry, and effective immediately, any Plnar Pro user has the power of Source 7 data immediately in their hands. At Source 7, we believe integrations across solutions like Plnar are the future of the insurance industry being able to help consumers identify and prevent otherwise likely failures and damages—or recover on as many as possible when bad things happen.”Why This Integration MattersBorn out of the property insurance industry, Source7 was designed to solve strategic errors claims adjusters routinely make in identifying subrogation opportunities—and to uncover opportunities that no human could detect alone. Today, Source 7 has evolved into the “CarFax for major appliances, water heaters, HVAC systems, and more,” providing deep risk intelligence on properties nationwide.However, data is only as powerful as its accessibility. Source 7’s insights require a seamless way to capture an image of an appliance or system (input) and instantly return proprietary risk data (output)—including failure probabilities and subrogation eligibility. This is where Plnar Pro’s smartphone-driven property assessment platform becomes essential, allowing adjusters, inspectors, and contractors to leverage Source 7’s insights in real time, directly in the field.Key Benefits for the P&C Industry- Prevent losses before they happen by identifying high-risk appliances and systems.- Maximize subrogation recovery with data-driven insights on eligible claims.- Streamline claims handling with instant access to Source 7’s proprietary risk analytics.- Enhance underwriting accuracy by integrating real-world failure data into risk assessments.Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar, added: “Carriers have been asking for a seamless way to integrate subrogation intelligence directly into the claims process—and with Plnar Pro, we’re the first to deliver it. Our app is built for field professionals who need fast, actionable insights, and now, with Source 7’s data at their fingertips, they can instantly assess subrogation potential while documenting a claim. This is a game-changer for recovery efficiency and loss prevention.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.