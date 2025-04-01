AchievePoint Career Academy to host enrollment session for Cincinnati students seeking flexible, free high school

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students in the Cincinnati area seeking a fresh start in high school can find a flexible and supportive path at AchievePoint Career Academy. With year-round enrollment, students can start right away—no need to wait for the next school year—and seamlessly continue their education from where they left off.“AchievePoint Career Academy offers the flexibility, accountability, and support students need to successfully earn their high school diplomas,” Courtney Tenbosch, vice president of campus operations at AchievePoint, said. “We recognize that every student’s journey is unique, which is why we provide a high-quality education in a personalized, supportive environment that meets their individual needs.”AchievePoint Career Academy is hosting an in-person enrollment session on Wednesday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at its Westwood campus (5098 Glencrossing Way #A, Cincinnati, OH 45238). Families that are unable to attend can contact Elton Garmon at 513.296.2379 for more information. Learn more about AchievePoint at Info.AchievePoint.org AchievePoint is a tuition-free community high school for Cincinnati students ages 15-21. Designed for flexibility and support, students split their week between on-campus and at-home learning. Other benefits include:• School-provided laptop and wifi hotspot for seamless learning• Metro bus passes for easy campus access• Free lunch to keep students fueled and focused• 24/7 virtual tutoring for academic success• On-site support for both academic and life challenges• Career and college counseling to plan for the futureAchievePoint empowers students with the resources and flexibility they need to earn their diplomas and achieve their goals.# # #About AchievePointAchievePoint Career Academy is a tuition-free community high school in Cincinnati’s Westwood neighborhood serving students ages 15-21. AchievePoint advances students’ lives through flexible, blended schedules, personalized support, and workforce preparation. Learn more at AchievePoint.org

