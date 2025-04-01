BROKIS Illuminates EDC London

James Jarvis returns to EDC to lead the new BROKIS lighting division in London.

A New Partnership Bringing Sustainable Bohemian Glass Lighting to Luxury Interiors

I used to sell mass produced lights - but I switched sides. And now I’m helping BROKIS preserve bohemian glassmaking.” — James Jarvis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROKIS, the renowned sustainable lighting brand, is proud to announce its official partnership with Minotti London , a premier destination for luxury furniture. Beginning in April 2024, BROKIS will establish a dedicated lighting division within Minotti London, bringing its exquisite handblown glass collections to the heart of the capital’s design scene.This collaboration, spearheaded by EDC, the team behind Minotti London, marks a significant expansion into the luxury lighting market. Managing Director Digby Summerhill explains, "Meeting Jan and Andre Rabell, the owners of BROKIS, I immediately recognized a shared commitment to quality and craftsmanship, the same values that have driven Minotti's success."James Jarvis, a seasoned industry expert who previously played a key role in establishing Visual Comfort & Co. in London, returns to EDC to lead this new venture. "I used to sell mass-produced lights - but I switched sides. And now I’m helping BROKIS preserve bohemian glassmaking ," says Jarvis. "My mission is to ensure BROKIS's sustainable glass lighting become an integral part of every influential designer's portfolio."The partnership will launch with the ' BROKIS at EDC ' website on April 1st, providing designers with seamless access to trade accounts and intuitive software for creating bespoke lighting schemes. A curated display within the Minotti London showroom will feature iconic pieces from the Overlay, Bonbori, and Big One collections, offering a tangible experience of BROKIS's artistry.Interior designers are invited to register for exclusive access to the online trade portal and design tools.###BROKIS at EDC is a London reseller focused exclusively on BROKIS and is based in 77 Margeret Street, London, W1W 8SY.About BROKIS:BROKIS is a premium lighting brand that seamlessly blends exquisite design, superior quality, and the rich heritage of Bohemian glassmaking. With a commitment to sustainability, BROKIS combines handblown glass with refined materials like handcrafted wood and metal, pushing the boundaries of contemporary lighting design and production technology. The family-run company operates its own sustainable glassworks near Prague and collaborates with leading international designers.

Announcing Brokis at EDC London

