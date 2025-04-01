America’s Service Commissions to Host 1,300+ AmeriCorps and Nonprofit Leaders for National Service Training

NST offers professional development to AmeriCorps staff, service commission staff, volunteer engagement professionals, & others in the national service field.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 National Service Training (NST), hosted by America’s Service Commissions (ASC), will bring together more than 1,300 nonprofit, AmeriCorps, and volunteer engagement professionals from 52 states and territories. A professional development training designed specifically for those working in the national service field, the event will include keynote speakers, peer networking, and in-depth workshops on topics ranging from program and grant management to leadership to community building.Historically, ASC has hosted its NST events in several regions across the country, but for the second year in a row, the organization will host one national in-person event and one national virtual event. The in-person event will be held in Atlanta April 8-10 and will feature three plenary sessions, eight workshop blocks with a total of 107 workshops offered, more than 130 presenters, and several networking opportunities. The virtual event will take place April 29 – May 1 with a similar, albeit scaled down, program.ASC is pleased to be welcoming plenary speakers Steve Pemberton, founder and CEO of The Lighthouse Academy, and Breauna Dorelus, founder and Cause Consultant at Connecting the Cause. Pemberton and Dorelus will deliver remarks to both in-person and virtual attendees. The in-person event will also include remarks from Charndrea Leonard, Acting Chief of Staff for the AmeriCorps agency; Tray T.S. Deadwyler, ASC Board member and founder of Think for Good, Inc.; Kaira Esgate, ASC CEO; Judd Jeansonne, Volunteer Louisiana Executive Director and ASC Board Chair; and Maureen Eccleston, Chief Impact Officer for Service Year Alliance; as well as a performance by the Youth Villages Drum Corps.“As the only organization providing dedicated training and technical assistance to state and territorial service commissions and their AmeriCorps and volunteer programs nationwide, our annual National Service Training is critically important to the national service field,” said Kaira Esgate, ASC CEO. “We are thrilled to host NST each year and look forward to connecting this year with attendees from across the country in Atlanta and online.”2025 NST is supported by 17 sponsors and exhibitors , including top sponsor America Learns.

