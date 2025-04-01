Daida Secures Strategic Investment from Lafayette Square to Support Refinancing, Acquisitions, and Growth

Lafayette Square is well-aligned with Daida’s mission to help businesses harness the power of data to support their growth strategies,” — Aquil Stinson, Director at Lafayette Square

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Daida, a national leader in enterprise content management and digital transformation services, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive refinancing and growth capital investment through a strategic partnership with Lafayette Square.

The transaction not only refinances existing obligations but also provides additional capital to support Daida’s acquisition strategy and continued organic growth across its core markets.

“This marks a pivotal moment for Daida,” said Natalie Schubert, CEO of Daida. “With the support of Lafayette Square, we are not only strengthening our financial foundation but also fueling our future. This investment enables us to move aggressively on strategic growth initiatives—including targeted acquisitions, innovation in our technology platforms, and expansion of our national footprint.”

Ernest Lyles, Managing Partner at HiGro Group, stated “We’re proud to partner with Lafayette Square and to continue investing in Daida as it enters this next phase of growth. This partnership reflects our shared confidence in Daida’s management team, market position, and vision for the future.”

Lafayette Square invests in growing middle-market companies with a focus on supporting working-class people and places. Their data-driven, flexible capital approach aligns well with Daida’s mission and national service footprint.

“Lafayette Square is well-aligned with Daida’s mission to help businesses harness the power of data to support their growth strategies,” said Aquil Stinson, Director at Lafayette Square. “Natalie and the Daida team understand how to be adaptive and agile in a rapidly changing atmosphere, making them a promising partner for long-term success.”

About Daida

With over 60 years of experience, Daida is a trusted provider of enterprise content management, document scanning, and digital workflow solutions. Serving clients across government, healthcare, education, and enterprise sectors, Daida combines unmatched security and scalability with a commitment to service excellence.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is a private credit firm lending capital to growing middle-market companies in working-class places. The firm is driven by four key differentiators: non-sponsored deals, enhanced managerial assistance through its affiliated Worker Solutions® platform, a technology-first data-driven investment strategy through Potomac X Lafayette Square, and institutional partnerships.

Lafayette Square’s thesis holds that working-class people and places are ignored by private credit creating an attractive investment opportunity subject to conservative underwriting, managerial assistance, and technology. Lafayette Square aims to support 100,000 working-class jobs, invest 50% of capital in working-class places, and curate benefits for 50% of its portfolio by 2030. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

About HiGro Group

HiGro Group is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services and software companies, with a focus on unlocking value through operational excellence, leadership development, and strategic partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

