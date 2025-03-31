Property Tax Update – Canada Post Delays

Due to Canada Post delays, some property owners may not have received their 2025 interim tax bills by the February 28, 2025, due date. To assist affected property owners, the City has extended the payment deadline to March 31, 2025, without penalty. Penalty charges will apply starting April 1, 2025.

The second installment of the 2025 property tax bill remains due on April 30, 2025. To avoid future postal delays, property owners can:

- Sign up for pre-authorized payments at www.hamilton.ca/PayYourPropertyTax

- Enroll in eBilling for faster, electronic delivery at www.hamilton.ca/tax

We appreciate your patience and understanding. Our goal is to ensure a smooth and convenient property tax payment process for all residents.