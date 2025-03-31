AmScope Introduces EduPro Series Microscopes for the Modern Classroom

AmScope has launched the EduPro Series, a new line of microscopes designed for classroom & laboratory use across middle school, high school, & college settings.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmScope has announced the launch of its new EduPro Series, a cohesive line of educational microscopes developed for use across a wide range of instructional environments. The series includes five models designed to support biology education from middle school through college-level courses, as well as specialized training programs.The EduPro Series emphasizes durable construction, mechanical precision, and intuitive operation. All models include a 0.002mm fine focus mechanism, enabling smooth and controlled specimen adjustment for consistent classroom use.EDU550M – Monocular Microscope The EDU550M features a monocular head and a reverse-oriented turret to simplify magnification changes. Coaxial coarse and fine focus knobs provide symmetrical control, and a 3W LED delivers bright, energy-efficient transmitted light. This model is designed for middle and high school biology labs, outreach programs, and homeschool science instruction.EDU550B – Binocular Microscope - https://amscope.com/products/edu550b With a binocular head that includes interpupillary and independent dioptric adjustments, the EDU550B offers a comfortable viewing experience while maintaining the same mechanical performance as other EduPro models. It is suitable for high school science courses, college biology instruction, anatomy labs, and teaching facilities focused on histology.EDU550T – Trinocular Microscope - https://amscope.com/products/edu550t The EDU550T incorporates a trinocular head with a dedicated photo port and 80:20 simul-focal capability, allowing for simultaneous viewing and image capture. It supports standard 23.2mm and optional C-mount camera connections. The EDU550T is designed for classrooms where visual projection or documentation is beneficial, including middle and high schools, as well as clinical training and biotechnology-focused education programs.EDU550DM – Digital-Integrated Microscope - https://amscope.com/products/edu550dm-2mp This digital model features a built-in 2MP Wi-Fi camera for real-time image streaming to mobile devices and Windows computers via included MvImage software. It eliminates the need for an external camera and supports up to 1080p resolution at 30fps. The EDU550DM is suited for remote learning, virtual science demonstrations, and digital biology education across a variety of academic levels.EDU552B – Dual-Illumination Microscope - https://amscope.com/products/edu552b Combining transmitted and reflected lighting, the EDU552B offers flexibility for observing both transparent and opaque specimens. A round stage with clips accommodates various sample types, and the adjustable gooseneck LED enables angled illumination. This model is used in general science classrooms, material studies, and STEM-focused maker labs.The EduPro Series is designed to support hands-on biology education with durable instruments that emphasize clarity, usability, and instructional efficiency.For more information on the EduPro Series, visit www.amscope.com

