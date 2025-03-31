Vizpert™ Launches to Revolutionize the Immigration Experience with AI-Powered Support

Vizpert founders

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vizpert ™, a breakthrough AI-powered immigration platform, has officially launched with a bold mission: to become every immigrant’s best friend. Rooted in over 12 years of immigration legal expertise and powered by insights from more than 1 million real-life cases, Vizpert™ provides users with reliable, smart, and affordable tools to navigate their immigration journey—faster and with fewer errors.Developed and built in Calgary, Alberta, Vizpert™ is a true testament to the power of Canada’s innovation ecosystem. Co-founders Renato Feldmann (CEO) and Yurii Pyrko (CTO) first met at Platform Calgary, a startup hub dedicated to accelerating innovation and collaboration. Their connection is a living example of how local support systems can spark world-changing ideas. “We’re not just another tech startup,” said Feldmann. “We are a Made-in-Calgary success story with a global vision.”Smarter Immigration, Without the HeadachesImmigration is one of the most complex, life-changing decisions anyone can face—and yet the process often remains confusing, expensive, and prone to preventable mistakes. Vizpert™ was built to change that.“Immigrating should be a milestone, not a roadblock,” Feldmann emphasized. “With Vizpert™, we’re removing barriers, giving people peace of mind, and turning stressful application processes into confident steps forward.”The platform is built with Canadian legal compliance and user privacy at its core. All data is hosted in Canada on fully encrypted servers, ensuring clients receive expert-level insights without compromising on safety or security. Whether you’re applying for a study permit, work visa, permanent residency, or helping a loved one immigrate—Vizpert™ has you covered.Designed for Real People, Powered by Real ExpertiseUnlike traditional immigration apps that offer generic information, Vizpert™ is infused with over a decade of real-world case experience. The system uses advanced AI to analyze user inputs, eliminate costly errors, and generate tailored immigration guidance instantly—24/7.Vizpert™ is available through flexible subscription plans for individuals, families, and professionals, delivering expert-level tools at a fraction of the cost of traditional legal services.What’s Coming NextOver the coming weeks, Vizpert™ will roll out a suite of powerful new features , including:AI-Generated Immigration Letters – Save hours with personalized letters of intent, employer references, and supporting documentation drafted in seconds.PolicyGuard – An intelligent monitoring tool that tracks real-time changes to immigration laws, ensuring users and professionals stay ahead of the curve.DocAlert – An automated expiry tracker for visas, permits, and key documents—no more missed deadlines or compliance issues.These features are designed not just to help users prepare and submit applications—but to succeed with confidence every step of the way.A Global Mission, a Calgary HeartVizpert™ is more than a product—it’s a movement. By bringing together legal experts, engineers, and startup veterans in Calgary’s thriving tech ecosystem, Vizpert™ is redefining how immigration support should work in the digital age. The founding team’s journey, sparked by a chance encounter at Platform Calgary, illustrates the importance of startup communities and support systems that make innovation possible.“Vizpert™ is built in Calgary, but it’s designed for the world,” said Pyrko. “Our dream is to empower millions of immigrants—students, workers, families—no matter where they are or what stage of the journey they’re in.” Book demo of Vizpert™ Today https://www.vizpert.ca The future of immigration is here—and it’s smarter, faster, and more human. To learn more or sign up, visit https://www.vizpert.ca Media Contact:Email: media@vizpert.caWebsite: https://www.vizpert.ca

