Governor Stein Encourages Employers to Apply for HIRE Vets Medallion Program

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein and North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley are encouraging North Carolina employers to hire veterans and to apply for recognition with a HIRE Vets Medallion Award, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The application period runs through April 30, 2025.

“North Carolina is home to approximately 700,000 veterans, who bring great skills and experience to our state’s workforce,” said Governor Stein. “The HIRE Vets program recognizes companies for their support for our nation’s heroes, cementing North Carolina’s position as the most military-friendly state.”

HIRE Vets medallions are the only federal-level veterans’ employment awards that recognize an organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development. In 2024, 28 North Carolina employers received a HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

The N.C. Department of Commerce pioneered a first-of-its-kind online feature that highlights North Carolina employers that have received the HIRE Vets medallion award on the state’s NCWorks job search site and on the NCWorks Veterans Portal, located at veterans.ncworks.gov. This tool helps veterans more easily find jobs that the recognized companies are currently advertising.

“North Carolina’s military community is one of our state’s strategic assets, and we applaud the many employers who recognize the talent, value and unique perspective that our veterans provide,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “By recruiting and training veterans for meaningful employment opportunities, companies assist in the transition to civilian life and honor the sacrifice of military service.”

“Veterans and their families enrich North Carolina communities and provide a ready and skilled workforce that is second to none,” said Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette of the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA). “Transitioning from active-duty military to Veteran status is easier when Veterans and employers engage and connect. The economic impact is significant, but the security of supporting your family with meaningful employment is something beyond measure. We appreciate the HIRE Vets Medallion program and all it does to inspire, create, and encourage employment opportunities for our Veterans.”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers. There is a fee to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, which is used to cover the costs associated with carrying out the HIRE Vets Act. The fee for large employers is $495 per applicant, the fee for medium employers is $190 per applicant, and the fee for small employers is $90 per applicant.

One of the many North Carolina employers recognized by the program is the nonprofit Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministries (ABCCM), the parent organization of Veterans Services of the Carolinas. Founded in 1969 through the collaboration of local churches, ABCCM works with community organizations to offer free assistance to veterans and their families.

"At ABCCM Veterans Services of the Carolinas, we are deeply committed to empowering and supporting our nation’s Veterans as they transition into meaningful careers,” said Jessica Rice, Managing Director for Veterans Services of the Carolinas. “We are honored to be a three-time recipient of this award, recognizing the immense value Veterans bring to our organization. Their unique skills and experiences not only enhance our team but also allow them to connect on a deeper level with both their Veteran coworkers and the Veterans we serve. Together, we can ensure that those who have served our country receive the opportunities, support, and respect they deserve."

The Department of Commerce, working in close partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, has 50 NCWorks Veterans Services professionals (all of whom are veterans themselves). Their primary mission is to help veterans find good jobs and training opportunities. These professionals are located across the state at local NCWorks Career Centers, which serve veterans and other jobseekers, while also helping employers meet their talent needs. The department also partners with North Carolina For Military Employment (NC4ME) on special hiring events.

To learn more and apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program, go to www.HireVets.gov.

Employers and veterans may also visit or contact an NCWorks Career Center for assistance. Contact information for each career center is found at www.NCWorks.gov.

NCWorks Veterans Services are supported by the Jobs for Veterans State Grant from the Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award to North Carolina totaling $5,703,016, with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.