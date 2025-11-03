Governor Stein Proclaims Employ a Veteran Week

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that North Carolina will celebrate “Employ A Veteran Week” during November 10-15 with a variety of events being held statewide to help connect veterans with jobs and other services.

“Veterans and their families bring invaluable skills and experience to North Carolina and to all kinds of organizations,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As we strive to be America’s most military-friendly state, we are committed to supporting veterans’ transition to good jobs in the civilian workforce and find new ways to serve.”

“North Carolina is America’s top state for business because of our workforce, which is strengthened by the talent found among our veterans,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our NCWorks Career Centers are proud to help veterans, transitioning servicemembers, and military spouses connect with top employers.”

“Hiring a veteran is more than filling a position; it’s strengthening the foundation of our workforce and our communities. Across North Carolina, veterans bring leadership, discipline, and an unwavering sense of purpose to every mission they take on. They know how to solve problems under pressure, adapt quickly, and lead teams with integrity. Those qualities don’t fade when the uniform comes off; they continue to serve our state’s businesses, schools, and communities every day,” said N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “When North Carolina invests in its veterans, we don’t just honor their service; we strengthen our economy, our families, and our future.”

Local events that can help veterans find employment and access other services include:

Wednesday, Nov. 5 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Iredell County will host Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) Workshops on Federal Hiring & Salary Negotiation at 307 N. Center St., Statesville, NC.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 (9 a.m. - Noon): The NCWorks Career Centers of Cleveland and Gaston counties will hold an Employ A Veteran Hiring Event, featuring more than 20 employers, at Shelby City Park, 850 W. Sumter St., Shelby, NC. All jobseekers are welcome.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Onslow County will hold a Veterans’ Job/Career Fair at the American Legion Post, 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC. For the first hour (10-11 a.m.), the event is open only to veterans and their dependents.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 (1 - 4 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Centers of McDowell and Burke counties will present a Veterans Job & Resource Fair at McDowell Technical Community College, 54 College Dr., Marion, NC (William Harold Smith Building, Room 113).

Thursday, Nov. 6 (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Moore County will hold a Transitioning Service Members, Veterans, and Military Spouses Career & Resource Fair at 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen, NC.

Thursday, Nov. 6 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center– Union County will host Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) Workshops and a Hiring Event for the N.C. Department of Adult Correction at 1125 Skyway Dr., Monroe, NC.

Thursday, Nov. 6 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Craven County will present its fifth annual Veterans Day Career Fair at the National Guard Armory, 301 Glenburnie Dr., New Bern, NC.

Thursday, Nov. 6 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): North Carolina For Military Employment (NC4ME) will present a UNC Charlotte Military & Veteran Career Fair at 8845 Craver Road, Charlotte, NC.

Friday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. – Noon): The NCWorks Career Center – Wake County will hold a Veterans Day Generational Wealth Workshop at 1830-B Tillery Place, Raleigh, NC.

Friday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Craven County and other partners will present the 10th Annual Craven County Veterans Stand-Down at the National Guard Armory, 301 Glenburnie Dr., New Bern, NC.

Friday, Nov. 7 (2 - 7 p.m.): The “Veterans Supporting Veterans” Stand Down event will be held at Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville, NC.

Friday, Nov. 7 (2 - 4 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Rowan County will hold a Career and Resource Fair at 1904 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC.

Saturday, Nov. 8 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.): NCWorks Veterans Services and other services will be featured at a Career Day organized by Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, to be held at John D. Fuller Recreational Athletic Complex, 6627 Old Bruce Road, Fayetteville, NC.

Monday, Nov. 10 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.): The State of NC Career Expo will be held at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel, 4700 Emperor Blvd., Durham, NC. Veterans are especially encouraged to attend, and NCWorks Veterans Services representatives will be on site.

Monday, Nov. 10 (1 - 4 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Wilkes County will present a “Veterans/Jobseekers Job and Resource Fair” at 1320 West D St., Suite #2, North Wilkesboro, NC.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 (9 a.m. – Noon): The NCWorks Career Center – Iredell County will hold a Veterans Job & Resource Fair at 307 N. Center St., Statesville, NC.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Pasquotank County will present a Veterans Job Fair & Resource Expo at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 South Water St., Elizabeth City, NC. First, Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) at 9 a.m. will offer training on job fair strategies, networking, and resume essentials. The job fair begins at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Charlotte will hold a Veterans Job & Resource Fair at 8601 McAlpine Park Dr., Suite 110, Charlotte, NC.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 (1 - 5 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Catawba County will hold a Veterans Job/Resource Fair at 403 Conover Station SE, Conover, NC.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 (2 – 5 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Randolph County and the N.C. Army National Guard will present the “March into Your Future” hiring event, with an emphasis on veterans, at 1430 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC.

Thursday, Nov. 13 (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Lincoln County will hold a Veteran Benefits Information Session at 529 N. Aspen St., Lincolnton, NC.

Thursday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.): The Foothills Veterans Stand Down will be held at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, NC.

Thursday, Nov. 13 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Guilford County will hold a Veteran & Civilian Job and Resource Fair at 2301 W. Meadowview Road, Greensboro, NC.

Friday, Nov. 14 (8 - 10 a.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Buncombe County will hold a Veterans Appreciation Drop-In at 53 Asheland Ave., Suite 105, Asheville, NC.

Friday, Nov. 14 (2 – 4 p.m.): The NCWorks Career Center – Cabarrus County will hold a Career and Resource Fair at 845 N. Church St., Concord, NC.

The N.C. Department of Commerce, working in close partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, employs 48 NCWorks Veterans Services professionals (all of whom are veterans themselves). Their primary mission is to help veterans find good jobs and training opportunities. These professionals are located across the state at local NCWorks Career Centers, which serve veterans and other jobseekers while also helping employers meet their talent needs. In many parts of the state, these professionals also play a key role as partners in Veterans Treatment Courts. The department also partners with North Carolina For Military Employment (NC4ME) on special hiring events.

Contact information for each career center can be found at www.NCWorks.gov. In addition, veterans and employers can access services through the NCWorks Veterans Portal at veterans.ncworks.gov. Among many other features, the Veterans Portal highlights North Carolina employers that have received the federal “HIRE Vets” medallion awards. This tool helps veterans more easily find jobs that the recognized companies are currently advertising.

NCWorks Veterans Services are 100 percent supported by the Jobs for Veterans State Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award totaling $5,643,770.



