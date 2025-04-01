Submit Release
The National Lightning Safety Council Reiterates Stance on Outdated Outdoor Safety Messaging

Don’t crouch when lightning is overhead! Staying outdoors during a thunderstorm only prolongs your risk of being struck by lightning. The National Lightning Safety Council is reminding the public that the best plan of action is to move as fast as you can

Forget the crouch! Staying outdoors during a thunderstorm only prolongs your risk of being struck by lightning. The best plan of action is to move as fast as you can to a safer place when thunderstorm conditions are present.

Educators and weather broadcasters urged to stop citing outdated lightning safety recommendation known as the "crouch"

CUMBERLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misinformation about lightning safety continues to circulate through the internet and social media. To help protect the public about the lightning threat, the National Lightning Safety Council (NLSC) is spotlighting an outdated outdoor recommendation known as the “crouch,” and asking educators and weather broadcasters to stop citing it in safety information.

“If you're caught outside during a thunderstorm, the best plan of action is to move as fast as you can to a safer place,” said John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council. “The sooner you get to a safe place, the less risk you’ll face. Crouching only prolongs the risk of being struck,” explained Jensenius.

“It’s more helpful to remind people to consider canceling or postponing activities if thunderstorms are predicted,” said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with the NLSC. “We stopped recommending the crouch almost 20 years ago when NLSC and National Weather Service analysis showed it had no effect on preventing lightning injuries.”

The NLSC’s reminder for lightning safety is simple: “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

“When it comes down to it, practicing lightning safety is a minor inconvenience that just might save your life,” said Jensenius.

The National Lightning Safety Council invites educators, government officials and others to help build lightning safe communities by learning more about lightning safety, lightning protection and risk reduction. Visit the http://www.lightningsafetycouncil.org/ for shareable information, resources and safety tips.

Inquiries about specific lightning concerns and the annual Lightning Safety Awareness Week campaign, June 22-28, 2025, can also be addressed to Council members via contacts here: http://www.lightningsafetycouncil.com/LSC-About.html.

Media Contact: Kimberly Loehr, National Lightning Safety Council, kim@loehrlightning.com

