AG Platkin, Division of Highway Traffic Safety Announce Over $1 Million for Initiative to Combat Distracted Driving

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) today announced the launch of a high visibility enforcement effort to reduce distracted driving. The campaign, known as “Put the Phone Away or Pay,” runs from April 1 through April 30, and provides funding for law enforcement agencies throughout the state to bolster enforcement of laws prohibiting texting and other forms of distracted driving. In addition to these enforcement efforts, HTS has launched a public awareness campaign to educate drivers about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.

Preliminary data shows that in 2023, 48 percent of drivers involved in crashes in New Jersey were engaged in distracted behavior, resulting in 160 fatalities and over 1,400 serious injuries.

“Combining public awareness campaigns like this with increased enforcement efforts against distracted driving help ensure that drivers keep their attention on the road and off their phones,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Staying focused behind the wheel from the moment you step into your car is crucial in preventing a possible tragedy. Working together, we can help make roadways across New Jersey safer.”

“Every second behind the wheel demands a driver’s full attention,” said Michael J. Rizol, Jr., Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, HTS remains unwavering in its dedication to educating drivers about the consequences of distracted driving and is fully committed to equipping our law enforcement partners with the essential resources to swiftly address and remove distracted drivers from our roads.”

To support the “Put the Phone Away or Pay” enforcement efforts, HTS has provided 158 law enforcement agencies in 19 counties with over $1 million in grants to fund saturation patrols during the month-long campaign, which targets drivers engaging in distracted driving behaviors, such as texting or talking on the phone. An additional $211,820 was awarded to the New Jersey State Police for distracted driving enforcement on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, the interstates, and all other roadways that they patrol.

In New Jersey, using a handheld electronic device while operating a motor vehicle is illegal. Violating this law can result in fines ranging from $200 to $400 for a first offense and up to $800 for subsequent violations, along with the addition of three insurance points.

In 2024, the distracted driving mobilization yielded 9,055 citations for cell phone use or texting and almost 4,800 for careless driving.

The full list of agencies receiving grant funds can be found here: 2025 Final Grantee List

For more information on traffic safety efforts undertaken by the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, visit njsaferoads.com.

