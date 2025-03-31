Austin Lane Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Client Trust

Austin Lane Technologies has achieved SOC2 Type2 attestation

Austin Lane Technologies, a leading provider of mobile enterprise solutions for construction, announced the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Lane Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of mobile enterprise solutions for the construction/energy industries and a trusted managed IT service provider, proudly announces its successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit, achieving full compliance with the most respected standard for data security, availability, and confidentiality.

This milestone follows the company’s SOC 2 Type I achievement last year and represents a significant step forward in Austin Lane’s continued efforts to maintain the highest level of trust and assurance for its clients.

What is SOC 2 Type II?

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework is a recognized benchmark for assessing a service provider’s systems and controls related to data protection. While SOC 2 Type I evaluates the design of controls at a specific point in time, SOC 2 Type II goes further by assessing how those controls perform over a sustained period, typically several months.

This level of compliance demonstrates that Austin Lane has well-designed security protocols in place and consistently and effectively implements these controls in day-to-day operations.

What It Means for Clients

For current and prospective clients, particularly those in construction and other data-sensitive industries, this certification provides strong assurance that Austin Lane can be trusted to protect sensitive information, mitigate risk, and uphold rigorous standards around system reliability. Whether managing payroll data, time tracking, productivity tracking, or other critical field operations, clients can rely on ALMobile and other Austin Lane solutions to secure their data. For Austin Lane’s Managed IT Services clients, SOC 2 Type II compliance provides a high level of assurance that customer data is protected and handled with the utmost security and care.

“At Austin Lane, we take data protection seriously. This compliance underscores our dedication to providing secure, reliable, and trusted solutions to our clients,” said Austin Beaty, CEO of Austin Lane Technologies. “Clients can be confident that an independent third-party auditor validates our security practices, policies, and procedures to meet stringent standards. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and relentless focus on protecting what matters most—our customers and their data.”

As cybersecurity threats continue to grow across all sectors, Austin Lane’s SOC 2 Type II compliance offers peace of mind and a competitive edge for organizations seeking secure, enterprise-grade mobile workforce solutions.

About Austin Lane Technologies

Austin Lane Technologies is a leading provider of field force automation and jobsite intelligence solutions for the construction and energy industries. Since 1999, the company has been committed to delivering innovative technology that helps companies enhance operational efficiency and maximize productivity. With mobile software solutions like ALMobile, Austin Lane Technologies continues to set the standard for field automation, empowering businesses to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. For more information about Austin Lane Technologies and its secure mobile solutions, visit http://austinlane.com.

