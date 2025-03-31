ALM Ford Marietta’s Wide Range of Commercial Vehicles

As business builds in Marietta and the surrounding areas of Georgia, we’re seeing increasing demand for commercial vehicles that can perform at a higher rate with reliability.” — Khush Bhatia

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Ford Marietta is increasing access to in-demand commercial vehicles at competitive rates.

ALM Ford Marietta is proud to have added more inventory to their robust dealership to meet the needs of the growing commercial sector. Ford commercial vehicles provide the best combination of efficiency, technology, and durability, ensuring versatility for any industry need while ensuring exceptional value.

The dealership's extensive lineup includes several core commercial vehicles. That includes the impressive 2025 E-350 Cutaway Truck, 2025 E-450 Cutaway Truck, and the always-in-demand 2025 F-250 and F-350 trucks.

This year’s cutaway truck is capable and ready to meet the needs of a wide range of businesses. It is designed to be durable with single-rear-wheel and dual-rear-wheel cutaway options, along with dual-rear-wheel cutaway. With an available GVWR of 14,500 pounds and a payload rating of up to 8,980, these are industry-leading vehicles capable of towing.

The F-250s and F-350s are a dominating force on the lot with some of the most in-demand features, including up to 405 horsepower through a 6.8L, 8-cylinder engine. These trucks offer up to 14,700 pounds of towing capacity and 4557 pounds of payload capacity.

ALM Ford Marietta has a full lineup of the 2025 F-Series Stripped Chassis available as well, providing a strong base for any business with their heavy-duty steel frame with easy uplifting. Loaded with the 7.3L V8 gas engine, these are some of the best vehicles for the hard work businesses are doing across the region.

While the new 2025s are out on the lot, there is also a wide range of 2024 vehicles available at ALM Ford Marietta, providing a bit of cost savings with the same powerhouse design and performance. Options include the transit 250 cab chassis truck, cargo vans, and passenger wagons.

“As business builds in Marietta and the surrounding areas of Georgia, we’re seeing increasing demand for commercial vehicles that can perform at a higher rate with reliability. At ALM Ford Marietta, we’ve worked to build a strong lineup of available trucks ready to get to work,” shares CEO, Khush Bhatia.

With available financing offers, including sell and trade options, the dealership empowers construction, contracting, consulting, and other businesses to get the vehicles they need and the service they deserve in one location. ALM Ford serves all of the Smyrna, Marietta, and Sandy Springs areas of Georgia.

With an extensive lineup of trucks, vans, and wagons, as well as consumer-friendly SUVs and coupes, and available manufacturer and dealership discounts, those in the market to buy a vehicle can drop in at any time.

About ALM Ford Marietta

With a vast inventory of new and used Ford vehicles, including new models and pre-owned commercial trucks, ALM Ford Marietta provides companies with the resources they need to expand with confidence. The company is a long-serving, local establishment that aims to provide buyers with more than just a vehicle but a higher level of service as they invest in their business.

Contact:

(934) 300-4020 for Sales

869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta, GA 30060-9225

