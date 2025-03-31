Atticus Publishing proudly present Touched By Truth by Susan Salganek

A Story of Healing, Faith, and the Search for God’s True Identity

CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touched By Truth , a powerful novel by Susan Salganek , is now available for pre-order, with its official release date set for April 11, 2025. This stirring work of faith-based fiction follows the emotional and spiritual journey of a middle-aged Jewish woman who, haunted by childhood trauma, sets out to discover the true identity of God—and in doing so, finds healing, purpose, and transformation.The novel centers on a woman’s search for meaning as she grapples with the scars of sexual abuse and the void in her spiritual life. When a crisis strikes, it becomes a turning point that empowers her to not only face her past but also embrace a renewed relationship with God. What begins as a personal search becomes a mission to help others walk out of darkness and into spiritual wholeness.Susan Salganek, a devoted Messianic Jew, brings authenticity and depth to the story. Through her own journey of faith and years of experience leading workshops on Messianic Judaism and anti-Semitism, Susan has touched many lives. She also directs the Messianic Media Ministry Tell My People, which produces novels and films that show how Jewish people can believe in Jesus (Yeshua) while honoring their Jewish identity."Touched By Truth was born out of a desire to show that faith in Jesus and Jewish tradition are not mutually exclusive,” Susan shares. “I want readers—especially Jewish readers—to know that they can experience the transforming power of God while staying rooted in their heritage.”The primary message of the book is one of partnership with God, healing through faith, and embracing a spiritual identity that bridges the gap between Judaism and Christianity. It is an invitation for anyone struggling with trauma or spiritual disconnection to discover that transformation is not only possible—it’s waiting.Susan is currently working on her next faith-based novel, continuing her mission to bring stories of hope, healing, and identity to readers around the world.About the Author:Susan Salganek is a Messianic Jew, speaker, and director of Messianic Media Ministry Tell My People. She designs and instructs workshops on how to talk to Jewish people about Jesus, and produces media that bridges Jewish heritage and faith in Yeshua. Her work continues to uplift and educate both Christian and Jewish communities with grace and truth.

Susan Salganek on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.