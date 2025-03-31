Vego Garden’s EZCube Planter Wins 2025 iF Design Award as Brand Expands Self-Watering Planter Series

Vego Garden’s award-winning EZCube Planter leads a new line of self-watering planters designed for simple, sustainable gardening anywhere.

We designed the EZCube to make gardening effortless, even for beginners.” — Robert X, Founder & CEO of Vego Garden

TOMBALL, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vego Garden, vegogarden.com, a pioneer in sustainable and modular gardening systems, is proud to announce that its flagship EZCube Self-Watering Planter https://www.vegogarden.com/collections/ezcube-planter, has been honored with the 2025 iF Design Award—one of the most prestigious global design accolades recognizing excellence in innovation, functionality, and user experience.

As urban gardening continues to grow in popularity, Vego Garden’s Planter Series, https://www.vegogarden.com/collections/ezcube-planter, is redefining how people grow food at home—making it more accessible, sustainable, and stylish than ever before.

🌿 Award-Winning Simplicity: The EZCube Planter

The EZCube Planter, https://www.vegogarden.com/collections/ezcube-planter/products/the-ezcube-planter-21-x-24, is the ultimate solution for anyone seeking a low-maintenance yet high-performance growing experience. Designed for modern living, its smart self-watering system, sleek profile, and beginner-friendly setup have made it a favorite among both new and seasoned gardeners.

Key Features:

Self-Watering System: A built-in reservoir keeps plants perfectly hydrated—no daily watering needed.



AirEase Ventilation: Prevents root rot and supports healthy airflow to boost plant vitality.



Built-in Water Gauge: Provides real-time feedback on moisture levels at a glance.



Weatherproof Durability: Withstands extreme temperatures from -22°F to 176°F.



Eco-Conscious Materials: Made with UV-resistant ABS and 70% recycled polypropylene.



Available in Sage Green and Fog Gray, the EZCube Planter is ideal for patios, balconies, rooftops, or even indoor corners where sunlight pours in.

“We created the EZCube to eliminate the guesswork in gardening,” said Robert X., Founder & CEO of Vego Garden. “Winning the iF Award validates our approach to making sustainable gardening simple and beautiful for everyone, no matter where they live.”

🪴 Introducing the Full Vego Planter Series

Building on the success of the EZCube, Vego Garden has launched a complete Planter Series to serve every kind of gardener—from apartment dwellers to citrus growers.

Classic Planters

Features a high-capacity design with wicking cells and built-in mobility.



Ideal for citrus trees and deeper-rooted plants.



Available in multiple sizes and colors including Olive Green and Pearl White.



Rolling Dragon Fruit Planters

Specifically designed for growing dragon fruit and other climbing edibles.



Includes a rolling base for ease of movement and stylish vertical growth.



Pairs beautifully with trellises for support and space efficiency.



Meyer Lemon Tree Rolling Planters

Includes a pre-potted Meyer Lemon Tree and rolling planter base.



Combines Vego’s self-watering technology with ornamental beauty and homegrown citrus.



All Vego planters incorporate the brand’s core values: ease of use, sustainable materials, and elevated gardening experiences.

🌱 Gardening Made Easier. Anytime, Anywhere.

From raised beds to composters to indoor grow light systems, Vego Garden continues to lead with innovation. The planter line represents the brand’s next step in serving urban gardeners, educators, families, and homesteaders alike with tools that grow food and community.

Whether you’re new to gardening or a lifelong grower, Vego Garden invites you to explore its award-winning product line and grow confidently this season.

Vego Garden Planter Collection:

www.vegogarden.com/collections/planters

📦 Media Requests & Samples: Email naomi.shen@vegogarden.com

About Vego Garden

Vego Garden Inc., vegogarden.com, is a leading innovator in modular gardening systems and sustainable growing solutions. Headquartered in Tomball, TX, Vego Garden designs high-performance products for gardeners of all levels—from self-watering planters and raised beds to composting systems and grow lights. With a mission to make gardening easier, smarter, and greener, Vego Garden supports individuals, families, and communities in growing their own food anytime, anywhere.

From garden beds, to extension kits, and even modular trellises, Vego Garden has everything customers need to customize their own unique garden space.

