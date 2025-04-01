Personalized Yoga Postures in Yoga for Your Type by David Frawley and Sandra Summerfield-Kozak

Lotus Press Yoga for Your Type

Yoga is not 1 size fits all. This book published by Lotus Press helps you integrate the yoga practice into your specific body-type

People taking up the practice of Yoga are frequently daunted by the challenges of adapting poses to their specific body type and needs. This book provides the key to successful yoga practice for all.” — Santosh Krinsky

TWIN LAKES, WI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lotus Press is proud to announce the release of Yoga for Your Type: An Ayurvedic Approach to Your Asana Practice, a groundbreaking guide by renowned authors David Frawley and Sandra Summerfield-Kozak. This comprehensive book bridges the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern yoga practice, offering a personalized approach to asana that aligns with individual constitutions, or doshas.

In Yoga for Your Type, readers will discover how to tailor their yoga practice based on their unique Ayurvedic constitution—Vata, Pitta, or Kapha. By understanding how different postures and practices affect the body and mind, practitioners can enhance their well-being, balance their energy, and deepen their connection to yoga.

Key Features of the Book:

• Detailed descriptions of yoga postures best suited for each dosha

• Ayurvedic insights into breathwork, meditation, and lifestyle choices

• Practical guidance for students and teachers to customize their practice

• Beautiful illustrations and step-by-step instructions for all levels

David Frawley, a leading authority on Ayurveda and Vedic sciences, and Sandra Summerfield-Kozak, an experienced yoga teacher and therapist, combine their expertise to provide a book that is both accessible and transformative. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned practitioner, Yoga for Your Type offers valuable insights to harmonize your yoga journey with your personal constitution.

Yoga for Your Type is available now through Lotus Press, major bookstores, and online retailers.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Santosh Krinsky, Editor in Chief

Lotus Press

P O Box 325, Twin Lakes, WI 53181

262 889 8561 x 108

lotuspress@lotuspress.com

www.lotuspress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.