Theralist Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Launch with Impressive Growth and Expansion

Theralist - Canadian Mental Health Therapist Directory

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theralist, a Canadian directory that helps people find mental health therapists, is excited to announce the celebration of its one year anniversary since its launch. In just one year, Theralist has seen remarkable growth and has listed over 700 therapists on its platform. Additionally, the company has received thousands of client inquiries, showcasing the high demand for mental health services in Canada.

Since its launch in April 2024, Theralist has been dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for individuals seeking mental health support. The directory features a wide range of therapists, including psychologists, counselors, and social workers, who specialize in various areas such as anxiety, depression, and trauma. Theralist's mission is to make the process of finding a therapist as seamless as possible, and its success in the past year is a testament to its commitment.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our one year anniversary and reflect on the incredible growth and impact we have had in such a short amount of time," says Theralist founder, Dr. Lisa Pascal. "We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients and therapists, and we are committed to continuing to expand our reach and help more people find the mental health support they need."

Theralist's success in its first year is a reflection of the growing awareness and importance of mental health in society. The company hopes to continue its growth and expansion in the coming years, with the ultimate goal of connecting individuals with the right therapist for their needs. Theralist is proud to be a part of the mental health community and looks forward to making a positive impact in the lives of many more individuals in the years to come.

For more information about Theralist and its services, please visit their website at theralist.ca or email at hello@theralist.ca.

