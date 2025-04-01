Lighting design as a necessary element

Fatih Yetgin empfängt den Excellence Award

Lighting architect Fatih Yetgin from Karlsruhe wins the Excellence Award at the International Speaker Slam in Wiesbaden from March 11-14, 2025

KARLSRUHE, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fatih Yetgin, lighting architect from Karlsruhe and graduate engineer, was honored with the Excellence Award at the International Speaker Slam for his expertise and convincing presentation. Yetgin, who, as a board member of FILD e.V., promotes the integration of lighting architecture into architectural education, impressively demonstrated the practical applicability of lighting design The International Speaker Slam, an event bringing together speakers from various disciplines and 28 countries, offered Yetgin the opportunity to present his perspective on the importance of light in architecture. The focus of his presentation was the thesis that lighting design is not only an aesthetic, but above all a functional task that can positively influence people's well-being and performance.Using concrete case studies, Yetgin presented how well-thought-out lighting concepts can be implemented in residential, work, and public spaces. He demonstrated how the correct choice of light sources, the control of brightness and color, and the consideration of daylight can change the atmosphere of rooms and improve the quality of life. He emphasized the statement that "light can be planned" and that professional lighting design creates added value for every building. The jury of the International Speaker Slam recognized Yetgin's ability to present complex issues in an understandable and vivid manner. The Excellence Award is recognition of his expertise and commitment to promoting lighting architecture. Fatih Yetgin expressed his delight at the award and emphasized that it encourages him to continue his work and continue sharing his knowledge. He plans to offer more workshops and training courses in the future to educate architects, clients, and users about the importance and possibilities of lighting design. Fatih Yetgin's success at the International Speaker Slam highlights the growing importance of lighting architecture as an integral part of modern building planning.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.