ColoHealth™ Launches Nationwide to Expand Access to Colorectal Cancer Screening

ColoHealth™ debuts nationwide as an innovative blood test for colorectal cancer screening, helping overcome barriers and improve early detection rates.

Screening should be easy, accessible, and non-invasive. With ColoHealth, we’re giving people another option—one that could lead to earlier detection and ultimately save lives.” — Eric Mayer, New Day Diagnostics CEO

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month (March), New Day Diagnostics proudly announces the national launch of ColoHealth™, an innovative blood-based screening test designed to improve access to early colorectal cancer detection for individuals who have not completed traditional screening.Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., yet 1 in 3 eligible adults still do not complete screening. With rising incidence rates, particularly in adults under 50, increasing access to early detection is more urgent than ever. ColoHealth™ provides a simple, patient-friendly option that eliminates common barriers to screening, such as test avoidance due to fear of colonoscopy, inconvenience, or high out-of-pocket costs.“Screening should be easy, accessible, and non-invasive,” said Eric Mayer, CEO at New Day Diagnostics. “With ColoHealth, we’re giving people another option—one that could lead to earlier detection and ultimately save lives.”A More Accessible Approach to Colorectal Cancer ScreeningColoHealth™ is a blood-based test that screens for colorectal cancer by detecting methylated Septin9 DNA, a key biomarker associated with the disease. Unlike traditional screening methods that require stool samples or invasive procedures, ColoHealth™ allows patients to get tested with a simple blood draw, making screening more convenient and approachable.ColoHealth™ is designed for average-risk adults aged 50 and older who have been offered, but not completed, a recommended colorectal cancer screening test. The test is performed in New Day Diagnostics’ CLIA- and ISO 13485-certified laboratory and is based on proven molecular testing technology.Why This Matters: The Growing Need for CRC Screening SolutionsColorectal cancer rates in adults under 50 have increased by 50% since 1994.Black Americans are 40% more likely to die from colorectal cancer due to screening disparities.Early detection increases survival rates to 90%, yet screening rates remain low.By providing a simple, accessible, and high-quality screening option, ColoHealth™ aims to reduce screening disparities and increase early detection, ultimately improving patient outcomes.Availability and How to Get TestedColoHealth™ is now available nationwide (except for New York and California) through healthcare providers. It will soon be available for consumers through telehealth platforms. Patients interested in screening can learn more by visiting colohealthy.com or speaking with their healthcare provider about testing options.About New Day DiagnosticsNew Day Diagnostics is a leading innovator in molecular diagnostics, committed to developing accessible, high-quality screening solutions for early disease detection. The company’s mission is to empower patients and healthcare providers with cutting-edge diagnostic tools that improve health outcomes and enhance preventative care.For more information, visit colohealthy.com.Media Contact:Jessica EtheridgeDirector of Marketing & BrandingNew Day Diagnosticsjessicaetheridge@newdaydiagnostics.comNote to Editors:Interviews with New Day Diagnostics’ leadership and medical experts are available upon request. Additional media materials can also be provided or found at https://newdaydiagnostics.com/media-inquiry/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.