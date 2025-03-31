Press Releases

03/31/2025

Attorney General Tong Urges Support for Legislation to Crack Down on Reckless Driving Over 100 MPH

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today submitted testimony in support of legislation proposed by his office to crack down on reckless driving over 100 mph, which endangers all using our roads.

The legislation, H.B. No. 7260, An Act Concerning Excessive Reckless Driving, would add new penalties for “excessive reckless driving,” defined as over 100 mph, including impoundment of vehicles after a prior conviction.

“There is not a day that goes by where I do not experience someone driving recklessly on our roads and highways along my commute up to Hartford, and even more concerningly when I am driving with my family. From excessive speeding and reckless lane changes to distracted and intoxicated driving, this brazen lawlessness puts all of us at risk and cannot be tolerated. Regardless of day, time, or what lane I am in there are individuals speeding by, often exceeding one-hundred miles-per-hour, with little to no consequence. My family and all Connecticut families deserve to be safe on our roadways without concern that an irresponsible driver will jeopardize their wellbeing. That is why we must do more to protect the safety of our roads, and I believe this bill is a step in the right direction.

“By requiring the 48-hour impoundment of someone’s motor vehicle after they have been arrested for travelling over one-hundred miles-per-hour will increase accountability for those engaging in this type of reckless behavior and will likely make them think twice before traveling that fast again. This dangerous activity can have life altering, and sometimes fatal, consequences not only for the operator of the motor vehicle but potentially on innocent travelers just trying to get to their destination safely. With over three-hundred fatalities from car crashes just last year, it is time we take meaningful steps to increase the safety of our roads,” Attorney General Tong states in his testimony.

Attorney General Tong has also previously submitted testimony in support of S.B. 1284, An Act Concerning the Illegal Use of Certain Vehicles and Street Takeovers, which would enable municipalities to seize certain motor vehicles and increase penalties for those engaged in illegal street takeovers.



