Winners Announced: Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 Honors Global Tech Leaders and Changemakers Across Industries

Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 Honors Tech Visionaries Redefining the Digital World

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMA (Influencer Magazine Awards) 2025 proudly celebrates the exceptional achievements of five tech leaders who are shaping the future of innovation, infrastructure, and digital transformation on a global scale. This year’s winners stand as powerful examples of excellence, expertise, and influence in the ever-evolving world of technology. Influencer Magazine UK , the organizer of the awards, announced the winners on their website on 1st April 2025.Santhosh Katragadda has earned the title of ‘Tech Influencer of the Year’ for his innovative contributions in digital infrastructure and networking. With experience at companies like Novartis, Google, Cisco, and Charles Schwab, Santhosh has consistently delivered transformative infrastructure solutions. His research into technologies such as RDMA, FIB optimization, and blockchain-powered dual authentication showcases a rare blend of academic insight and real-world impact. As an independent researcher and respected voice in the tech space, Santhosh has helped redefine the future of secure, efficient, and scalable digital ecosystems.Hardik Sabhaya has been awarded the ‘Tech Excellence Award’ in recognition of his outstanding work in mobile application development. A rising talent in React Native, Hardik has developed high-performance, user-centric apps that stand out for their design, responsiveness, and functionality. His full-stack capabilities, from Redux and TypeScript to GitHub versioning and API integration, have positioned him as a forward-thinking developer with a sharp eye for quality and innovation. Known for his clean code, reusable components, and strong debugging skills, Hardik exemplifies excellence in modern app development.Venugopal Reddy Depa has been named the winner of the ‘Tech Pioneer Award’ for his decade-long impact in enterprise integration and API innovation. A leading expert in MuleSoft technologies, Venugopal has architected secure, scalable integrations using CloudHub, Runtime Fabric, and DataWeave 2.0. His in-depth knowledge of OAuth 2.0, OpenID, and custom error handling has helped businesses streamline operations and future-proof their tech stacks. With experience across Java, Python, Salesforce, and AWS, Venugopal’s influence spans multiple domains. His ability to mentor teams while leading mission-critical projects underscores his status as a true tech pioneer.Nizam Abdul Khadar has been named ‘Digital Transformation Leader of the Year’ at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025, recognizing his outstanding contributions to application security, machine learning, and AI-driven software development. With over 20 years of experience, Nizam has consistently blended deep technical expertise with visionary strategies, setting new benchmarks in enterprise resilience and digital innovation. His pioneering work in real-time threat detection, intelligent machine learning models, and scalable security frameworks has empowered global organizations to navigate complex digital transformations with confidence. Beyond his technical achievements, Nizam is a respected thought leader and mentor, actively guiding aspiring professionals through global platforms like ADPList and speaking at premier tech conferences. His previous accolades, including the ‘Tech Icon of the Year 2021’ and the ‘Best System Design Award’ at DESIGNX 2022, underscore his rare ability to solve complex challenges with both precision and innovation.Kishore Panda has been recognized with the ‘International Recognition Award’ for his groundbreaking work in data engineering, credit risk innovation, and fintech solutions. With over a decade of experience, Kishore has played pivotal roles as a Senior Murex Credit Risk Analyst, Cloud Solution Architect, and Data Engineer. His expertise has led to the development of advanced collateral optimization systems and real-time credit risk monitoring solutions for top financial institutions. Kishore’s technical fluency across tools like Apache Spark, Kafka, Snowflake, AWS Glue, and Redshift has transformed how data is processed and utilized in finance. His mentorship and advocacy for underrepresented tech talent further reflect his commitment to building a more inclusive digital future.While the IMA 2025 honored innovation across the board, it was the impact beyond tech that truly stood out this year. Holly Cotton was named ‘Author of the Year’ for her powerful blend of literature, wellness expertise, and mental health advocacy—empowering readers of all ages to find strength through storytelling. Lola Owolabi earned the title of ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’, celebrated for her transformative work through Proudtobeme, global empowerment retreats, and visionary leadership in women’s development and entrepreneurship. Dr. Verna Caddie received ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ for her tireless dedication to mentoring women, leading nonprofit initiatives, and reshaping communities with grace and grit. Simba Xu, a seven-year-old music prodigy and young philanthropist, took home ‘New Star of the Year’, recognized for his inspiring contributions to both the arts and social impact. And Jennifer Laurantius, named ‘Rising Star Award’ winner, was celebrated for redefining fashion as a force for good—merging design, advocacy, and sustainability to champion a more ethical and inclusive future. These trailblazers prove that true influence knows no boundaries—it’s driven by purpose, powered by passion, and measured by the positive impact made across industries and communities alike.At the same time, the IMA 2025 winners from the tech world represent the cutting edge of innovation, each contributing uniquely to the global digital landscape. Their work not only drives progress but also empowers the industry with purpose, precision, and bold vision.About Influencer Magazine Awards (IMA): The Influencer Magazine Awards, presented by Influencer Magazine UK, celebrate excellence in innovation, leadership, and meaningful impact. Each year, the awards honor exceptional individuals across a wide range of sectors. Winners are selected by a panel of global industry experts and thought leaders, spotlighting those who are shaping the future, uplifting communities, and driving positive change.

