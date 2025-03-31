Submit Release
From Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Transitional President of the Republic of Gabon

AZERBAIJAN, March 31 - 31 March 2025, 13:59

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

As the Muslim community celebrates the Eid al-Fitr, I extend to you and your family my sincere congratulations and wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity.

The month of Ramadan is a period of peace, tranquility, and high spirituality for Muslims. This month is also a source of personal development and holds significant importance in terms of reflection and communication.

I hope that this blessed month will contribute to strengthening the universal values of sharing, solidarity, and nobility, and will unite our actions in the face of today's major challenges.

Mr. President, please accept assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema

Transitional President of the Republic of Gabon

