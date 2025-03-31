Country’s #1 Motivational Speaker is Coming to FreedomFest

Ryan Hoilday

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve had some great motivational speakers at FreedomFest over the years: Kevin O’Leary (“Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank)….Robert Kiyosaki (“Rich Dad, Poor Dad”)….Ted Nicholas (“Two Words that Will Make You Rich”).

My favorite was the African-American boxer and entrepreneur George Foreman, who sadly died a few weeks ago at the age of 76. He was the best motivational speaker I’ve ever heard at FreedomFest, appearing on July 15, 2016, at Planet Hollywood.

Before he went on stage, he told me, "Mark, I don't give political speeches, so don't ask me any political questions, okay?" Afterwards, he took questions from the audience; they asked about what it was like be knocked out by Muhammed Ali, his life as a pitchman for the George Foreman grill, and being a preacher. But the final question came from a young lady: "Mr. Foreman, what's your opinion of Black Lives Matter?" I'll never forget his answer: "I was born dirt poor in Houston, Texas, and became the heavyweight champion of the world—twice! Does that answer your question?"

He got a standing ovation.

We will dedicate a room to Mr. Foreman at this year's FreedomFest, June 11-14, in Palm Springs, California.

Foreman’s appearance at FreedomFest is hard to top, but this year, we have another great speaker who will inspire you to new heights:

I am thrilled to announce that Ryan Holiday will hit the stage at FreedomFest 2025 in Palm Springs, CA, June 11-14!

Who is Ryan Holiday? In August 2016, he gave a motivational speech before the University of Alabama football team, and the next year, they won the national championship. (And won it again in 2020).

Ryan is one of the most influential modern voices bridging ancient philosophy and contemporary challenges. A bestselling author whose books have sold over 10 million copies and spent more than 200 weeks on bestseller lists, Ryan has made the philosophy of Stoicism accessible and actionable for a new generation. His works — “The Obstacle Is the Way,” “Ego Is the Enemy,” “Stillness Is the Key,” and “Discipline Is Destiny” — are studied by Super Bowl-winning coaches, Olympic gold medalists, Fortune 500 leaders, and military commanders alike.

With a background in media and marketing, Ryan first gained national attention with “Trust Me, I’m Lying,” a provocative exposé of the modern media landscape. Today, he writes and speaks on how timeless philosophical principles can help us overcome adversity, lead with clarity, and live more meaningful lives.

Not only will Ryan deliver a keynote speech, he will also participate in a VIP luncheon, conduct media interviews and host an extended Q&A session.

To learn more about FreedomFest, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.