TechCreate Appoints Three Global Leaders to Board to Bolster Governance and Trust

Jim, Mike, and Weiyee (L to R)

TechCreate appoints global financial experts to its Board, reinforcing governance, regulatory alignment, and institutional trust across key markets.

We welcome Mike, Jim, and Weiyee whose leadership and domain expertise will guide TechCreate’s continued growth, resilience, and institutional engagement across global markets.” — Lim Heng Hai, Group Chief Executive Officer, TechCreate

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechCreate Solution, a Singapore-based technology company specializing in real-time payments, digital banking infrastructure, and cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of three distinguished financial industry veterans — Masayuki (Mike) Tagai Jim Northey , and Weiyee In , as Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board.The appointments reflect TechCreate’s continued focus on enhancing corporate governance, deepening regulatory engagement, and strengthening strategic trust with financial institutions and institutional investors globally.“We are pleased to welcome Jim, Mike, and Weiyee to the Board,” said Lim Heng Hai, Group Chief Executive Officer of TechCreate. “Each of them brings deep domain knowledge and a global perspective in their respective areas of expertise. Their insights will be valuable as we scale across markets, navigate regulatory complexity, and further establish ourselves as a trusted technology partner to financial institutions.”Ronald Vong, Group Chief Operating Officer of TechCreate, added, “As we lay the foundation for TechCreate’s global trajectory, the appointments of Jim, Mike, and Weiyee signal more than just board expansion, they mark a pivotal inflection point for the company. Each of them brings not only global credibility but also the practical foresight needed to help us execute with precision in complex, regulated environments. Their arrival strengthens our readiness for the public markets, reinforces our institutional partnerships, and positions us to lead in the rapidly evolving fintech and cybersecurity space.”Jim Northey is a globally recognized figure in financial market infrastructures, trading standards, and post-trade processing. As Chair of ISO TC68, he leads the international committee responsible for ISO standards that underpin banking and capital markets, including ISO 20022, ISO 15022, and ISO 8583. With over 35 years of industry experience, Jim co-founded The LaSalle Technology Group, later acquired by Itiviti Group AB, and currently serves as Chief Technology Officer of CalcGuard Technologies. He also sits on the board of the FIX Trading Community and has contributed extensively to the advancement of global market integration, regulatory reporting, and financial cybersecurity.Masayuki (Mike) Tagai is a leading authority in financial messaging standards, cross-border payments, and transaction banking modernization. With over 25 years of experience across global institutions and standard-setting bodies, he currently serves as the Representative Director and Lead Counselor of SAVEMERI, a Japanese non-profit focused on advancing international financial standards. Previously, he was Managing Director, Industry Issues Executive (APAC) at J.P. Morgan Payments, where he led initiatives on ISO 20022 implementation and regional regulatory alignment. Since 2021, Mike has served as Convenor of the ISO 20022 Registration Management Group, working closely with central banks, financial institutions, and market infrastructures worldwide to guide global adoption of next-generation financial messaging standards.Weiyee In is a global expert in AI-driven fintech, cloud security, and digital banking infrastructure. He currently serves as Chief Information Officer at Protego Trust Bank, where he oversees enterprise cloud strategy, digital asset security, and regulatory compliance. Previously, Weiyee held senior technology roles at UBS, BNP Paribas, and Bloomberg, where he led initiatives across capital markets infrastructure, post-trade automation, and regulatory-driven technology. He is recognized as an IBM Champion and serves on the IBM Financial Services Cloud Council, contributing to industry advancements in secure cloud architecture and AI governance. His expertise spans enterprise architecture, blockchain infrastructure, and AI risk management.These appointments reflect TechCreate’s commitment to building a board with the experience and foresight to support its next phase of growth. As the company continues to expand its presence beyond ASEAN and engage more deeply with international markets such as the United States, Europe, and the Nordics, the collective expertise of Jim, Mike, and Weiyee will help guide its strategic direction. Their joining represents a meaningful step in reinforcing institutional confidence and strengthening TechCreate’s role as a trusted partner to banks, regulators, and financial technology stakeholders globally.About TechCreateTechCreate Solution is a Singapore-headquartered technology company delivering real-time payment engines, digital banking transformation, and cybersecurity solutions for financial institutions and government-linked organizations. With a growing presence across ASEAN and expanding international engagements, TechCreate empowers banks and regulated entities with secure, scalable infrastructure aligned to global standards and regulatory requirements.

