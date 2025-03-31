FORCE Family Office And Wilson Sonsini To Host Family Office Breakfast In San Francisco

Force Family Office has partnered with leading law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati to host a breakfast for Family Offices in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The introductions we’ve facilitated have led to co-investments, expanded philanthropic efforts, and most importantly, lifelong friendships between members of our network.” — Steven Saltzstein, CEO of Force Family Office

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its regular Family Office Breakfast Club, Force Family Office has partnered with leading law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati to host a breakfast for Family Offices in the Bay Area.

Force Family Office is the largest community of Family Offices in the U.S. and started their Breakfast Club two years ago to provide an opportunity for principles of Family Offices to meet each other, share best practices, and discuss the issues that are most important them. So far this year, Force has held networking events in New York, West Palm Beach, and Dallas with more breakfasts planned for Detroit, Naples, and Sarasota.

“One of the greatest privileges I get at Force is being able to bring families together. That’s why these breakfasts are so important,” said Steven Saltzstein, CEO of Force Family Office. “The introductions we’ve facilitated have led to co-investments, expanded philanthropic efforts, and most importantly, lifelong friendships between members of our network.”

“With a strong history of advising family offices, we are pleased to host this breakfast in collaboration with FORCE Family Office. We believe this event will provide a valuable opportunity for family offices to share insights and foster meaningful connections,” said Squire Servance, Senior Of Counsel, Wilson Sonsini.

Family Offices who are interested in participating in the San Francisco breakfast or any other Force event can sign up via their website at forcefamilyoffice.com/upcoming-events.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE (Family Office Research, Consulting, and Events) works with Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, their Foundations, and Endowments by introducing them to leaders of privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage and public companies looking for open market buyers. In addition, their elite peer-to-peer community brings family offices, UHNW individuals, endowments and foundations together, facilitating information sharing, philanthropy, and networking. For more information, please visit www.forcefamilyoffice.com.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini’s services and legal disciplines have focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking legal counsel to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage governance and enterprise-scale matters; assist with intellectual property development, protection, and IP-driven transactions; represent them in contested disputes; and/or advise them on antitrust or other regulatory matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has more than 1,000 attorneys and 18 offices in 17 technology, business, and regulatory markets across the United States, China, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

