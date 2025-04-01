Global Digital Dentistry Market Report: Projected Growth from USD 4.60 Billion in 2024 to USD 9.22 Billion by 2032

Digital Dentistry Market Report

Leading companies in the digital dentistry market include 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Planmeca Oy, AG, and more.

NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global digital dentistry market size was valued at USD 4.00 billion in 2023. The market is expected to expand from USD 4.60 billion in 2024 to USD 9.22 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% over the study period.The market entails a range of software and computer-controlled devices that improve the functionality of dental practices with the help of digital solutions. Different technological innovations coupled with the increasing occurrence of dental disorders are augmenting market expansion.There was a significant negative influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the digital dentistry market, mainly owing to delayed elective procedures, including dental procedures. The National Health Service (NHS) data reported that in England, the number of people needing routine dental treatments fell from 2.4 million in March 2020 to 0.3 million in April 2020. However, in 2021, there was heightened demand for dental services due to ease in lockdown restrictions globally.Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report titled “Digital Dentistry Market Report, 2032”.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-dentistry-market-110462 Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 4.60 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 9.22 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 9.1% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 250♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product Type [Equipment (CAD/CAM Systems {Milling Machine, 3D Printers}, (Dental Imaging {Extraoral Imaging, Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems, & 3D CBCT Systems}) and (Intraoral Imaging {X-ray Systems, Intraoral Sensors, Intraoral Photostimulable Phosphor Systems, & Intraoral Cameras], Intraoral Scanners, & Surgical Navigation Systems), & Software], By Application (Implantology, Orthodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery), By End-user (Dental Clinics & Hospitals, Dental Laboratories)➡️ Segmentation:Growing Uptake of Advanced Systems to Expedite Equipment Segment ExpansionBy product type, the market is bifurcated into software and equipment. The equipment segment accounted for the largest digital dentistry market share in 2023, driven by the growing uptake of advanced systems, increasing disposable incomes, surging awareness of these systems in designing dental prostheses, and the release of new products.Surging Occurrence of Edentulism to Propel Segment GrowthWith respect to application, the market is divided into oral & maxillofacial surgery, implantology, orthodontics, and others. The implantology segment occupied the largest market share in 2023 on account of the surging incidence of edentulism. This, along with increasing number of implant procedures is contributing to segment growth.Dental Clinics & Hospitals Segment Dominated Owing to Huge Number of Dental ClinicsOn the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into dental laboratories, dental clinics & hospitals, and others. The dental clinics & hospitals segment witnessed the highest revenue in 2023, which can be credited to the huge number of dental clinics coupled with rising patient base searching for dental services globally. These facilities are the prime users of digital solutions for treatment and diagnosis.On the regional front, the market is classified into Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific.➡️List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• 3Shape A/S (Denmark)• Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)• Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)• Envista (U.S.)• Planmeca Oy (Finland)• Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)• Carestream Health (U.S.)• Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)• Medit Corp. (South Korea)• J. MORITA CORP. (Japan)• GC America Inc. (U.S.)➡️Report Coverage:The report provides a comprehensive coverage of the major factors affecting the market growth. In addition, it offers vital insights into the latest trends, the COVID-19 pandemic impact, and notable industry developments. Besides this, the strategic moves implemented by top companies to keep ahead of their competition have been mentioned in the report.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-dentistry-market-110462 ➡️Drivers and Restraints:Move Toward Digital Intraoral Scanners to Aid Market ExpansionThe switch toward digital intraoral scanners is propelled by different factors, such as enhanced patient experiences, innovations in technologies, and a search for greater efficiency in dental practices. These improved capabilities of intraoral cameras improve diagnostic accuracy, enabling dentists in the early detection of issues and planning of treatments in a more precise manner.However, steep cost of digital systems may hamper digital dentistry market growth.➡️Regional Insights:North America Dominated Fueled by Greater Uptake of Digital ToolsNorth America market for digital dentistry occupied the largest share in 2023, which can be credited to the greater uptake of digital tools in dentistry. The regional growth can also be attributed to technological innovations in digital radiography, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM systems. The release of advanced products is further contributing to market growth.Europe’s digital dentistry market registered the second-largest share in 2023 on account of rising population of elderly people who are at risk of dental disorders. The massive availability of dental restoration insurance in Germany, France, and other European nations, is also leading to market growth.➡️Competitive Landscape:Top Players Forge Partnerships to Deliver Enhanced ProductsThe market has a fragmented structure, with the presence of a large number of mid and small-sized companies. Envista, Dentsply Sirona, and Align Technology, Inc. are some of the prominent companies. Companies are adopting acquisitions, joint ventures, and capacity expansion strategies to keep ahead of their competition. Many prominent companies are emphasizing partnership deals to offer enhanced capabilities of digital dentistry solutions.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/digital-dentistry-market-110462 ➡️Key Industry Development:April 2022: ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers announced that it has joined forces with Planmeca and Henry Schein to improve digital imaging technology services at over 75 ClearChoice centers. Henry Schein Dental will be responsible for managing the deployment and distribution of the full Planmeca suite in each ClearChoice implant center.In May 2024, SprintRay introduced its Pro 2 series of desktop 3D printing systems, along with two new resins developed by its BioMaterial Innovation Lab.In January 2023, Dentsply Sirona partnered with the National Dental Association to support diversity in dental education.Related Reports- Dental Implants Market Size and Industry Report Dental Caries Detectors Market Growth and Global Report

