Agriculture provides update on outbreaks of foot and mouth disease in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

As reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), KwaZulu-Natal has experienced 165 outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Eighteen of these have been closed, with 147 still active. An enlarged Disease Management Area (DMA) was declared on 17 March 2025, where signs of continued virus activity persist. Livestock owners are urged to maintain strict biosecurity and adhere to movement protocols to curb disease spread. Full compliance could result in a noticeable reduction of viral load after 28 days.

A new outbreak in Bergville, outside the newly declared DMA, has been confirmed. Traceback suggests the infection originated from within the extended DMA boundaries before the declaration was made. Two additional suspect cases outside the DMA are under investigation and all these locations have been quarantined. Surveillance and vaccination efforts are being intensified within affected zones and a 10 km radius around infected locations. A meeting was recently held with key stakeholders to finalise the Movement Control Protocol for the DMA, now accessible via the Department’s and KZN Agriculture’s official platforms.

Eastern Cape Disease Management Area Update

The Eastern Cape has reported 40 outbreaks, with 1 closed and 39 still open. One newly reported outbreak was detected through routine surveillance and reported to WOAH, but blood test results indicate past infection only, with no evidence of active viral circulation. Ongoing testing on selected properties aims to finalise surveillance efforts within the DMA, with the hope that the results will support the lifting of DMA restrictions in the near future.

In light of the encouraging results from ongoing surveillance, the Department is now able to introduce targeted relief measures for farmers within the DMA whose herds have consistently tested negative and have not received FMD vaccinations. These farms will now be permitted to process milk for local consumption through single pasteurisation, instead of the previously mandated double pasteurisation or UHT treatment. Additionally, such farms will no longer be required to conduct 28-day interval testing to qualify for direct slaughter. These measures are intended to ease the economic burden on compliant farmers. Eligible farm owners are urged to contact their local State Veterinarian to apply for the necessary exemptions.

National Biosecurity and Movement Controls

Control measures introduced in October 2022 remain in effect:

Movement of cloven-hoofed livestock across South Africa requires a health declaration from the owner.

Newly introduced cattle, sheep, or goats must be isolated from resident herds for at least 28 days.

Farmers are strongly advised to limit animal movements and exercise caution when procuring animals. Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act imposes a legal duty on any owner or manager of animals to take all reasonable steps to prevent their animals from becoming infected with any disease and to prevent the spread of any disease from their animals or land to other animals or other properties.

Essential biosecurity measures include limiting and/or postponing the introduction of new animals if possible and, if necessary, only introducing animals from known clean farms with a health declaration, preventing nose-to-nose contact of farm animals with animals outside the farm, maintaining secure farm boundaries, and restricting access for people and vehicles as much as possible.

Report Suspicious Symptoms

FMD is a controlled animal disease in terms of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No 35 of 1984). Any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) must be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances. The Act prescribes certain control measures, like isolation and movement control, that are being enforced by Veterinary Services.

For general media enquiries, contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Spokesperson: Ministry of Agriculture

E-mail: JoyleneV@nda.agric.za

Cell: +27 63 298 5661

Ms Sara-Lea van Eeden

Spokesperson on FMD: Ministry of Agriculture

Cell: +27 83 446 6109

#GovZAUpdates