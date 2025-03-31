MEC Zolie Williams calls for vigilance due to severe thunderstorms

Level 5 weather warning issued by South African Weather Services (SAWS), calls for all communities to remain vigilant due to brewing severe thunderstorms in the province, expected on 28 March 2025, warned MEC Zolie Williams.

“The severe thunderstorms pose serious threat to life and limb including strong winds, lightning and showers. Also, people must be vigilant regarding damaged roads and fallen trees in the affected areas. In the Eastern side of the Province the situation is expected to continue until midnight tonight, whereas the Western side it should subside in the afternoon,” said MEC Williams.

Various parts of the Province including Amathole District Municipality (ADM) have been negatively affected by the recent rainfalls and strong winds leaving extensive damage in its wake including road and electrical infrastructure, households, forests, etc. The affected municipalities include Mbhashe, Mnquma, Great Kei, Ngqushwa, Raymond Mhlaba.

MEC Williams said disaster management officials through District Joint Operation Centres (JOC) are busy with the assessment of the extent of the damage for costing purposes as well provide much needed response and support efforts to the affected communities.

“We thank Alimdaad and Gift of the Givers and other NGOs, for their support thus easing the suffering of the affected families. Our Centres are on high alert for any eventuality,” said MEC Williams.

He urged communities to take alerts from the South African Weather Services (SAWS) seriously by staying indoors, reschedule their trips, stay indoors and move to safer areas to save life and limb.

Traditional leaders and Councillors must discourage land invasions because people build on wetlands and flood lines resulting in disasters during heavy downpours.

Media enquiries:

Mamnkeli Ngam

Cell: 071 685 7981

Pheello Oliphant

Cell: 082 432 6433

#GovZAUpdates