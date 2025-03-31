Big.Ass.Kids and Too Lost Revolutionize Indie Music Distribution with BAK Music Man Launch

Big.Ass.Kids (B.A.K) announces the launch of BAK Music Man Carolyn Ortiz, B.A.K COO le’Roy Benros, B.A.K CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big.Ass.Kids (B.A.K) is proud to announce the launch of BAK Music Man, a groundbreaking indie music distribution service in partnership with music technology leader Too Lost. This innovative platform is set to transform the landscape by providing community, customized artist services, and enhanced music discovery, connecting artists with a thriving hub of vetted professionals and resources through the B.A.K Play.Ground.The partnership with Too Lost empowers independent artists with unparalleled access to over 450 global digital service providers (DSPs), consultation, personalized account managers, innovative funding solutions, and the ability to curate their team from a pool of exceptional global talent.“Too Lost is excited to partner with Big.Ass.Kids to power their music distribution services,” says Gregory Hirschhorn, co-founder & CEO of Too Lost. “Through their Music Man platform—an intelligent music distribution, team curation, and artist funding solution, they are empowering more artists and creators with the tools they need to share their work and connect with audiences worldwide.”B.A.K also supports their distribution artists through various discovery opportunities, including the bi-weekly “Another 48 Hours” emerging artist playlist series, collaborating with curators like That Good Sh!t, Baby Talks Music, Pusha-T’s Cousinz Festival, and AFROPUNK. Last summer, B.A.K curated the festival stage at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, featuring artists like LARA, TheARTI$t, and My Friend Shawn, who opened for Erykah Badu.The annual “See You Next Year” collaboration with Pigeons and Planes brings emerging artists to Rick Rubin’s Shangri La studio, with past participants including Teezo Touchdown, Paris Texas, Ekkstacy, Fana Hues, Monte Booker, and Mike Dean.B.A.K co-founders le’Roy Benros (CEO) and Carolyn Ortiz (COO) discussed BAK Music Man’s focus on building artist infrastructure through The B.A.K Play.Ground, a members-only online community. Each artist receives consultation and a dedicated account manager who leverages the Play.Ground’s resources.“Over my 15+ years in the music industry, I’ve seen artists struggle with limited resources,” said le’Roy Benros. “BAK Music Man addresses this by replacing the one-size-fits-all model with a community-driven approach. The Play.Ground solves the support and resource problem.”The Play.Ground facilitates direct hiring and collaboration between artists and freelance professionals, including former executives impacted by industry layoffs. “With over 100,000 music professionals impacted by the mass industry layoffs, the B.A.K community provides instant opportunity for employees-turned-freelancers to get hired and sustain their career in music. You won’t find full-time job boards in The Play.Ground – only contract work that starts with on-platform direct messaging. From management and marketing consultants, to rights and licensing experts, the vetted community is filled with former corner-office executives ready to propel the next generation of artists,” Benros added.Carolyn Ortiz emphasized the Play.Ground’s safe hiring environment: “I’ve seen too many artists taken advantage of and professionals derailed by layoffs. We’re providing a safe space for respectful collaboration.”BAK Music Man, launched in November 2024, also offers funding solutions through strategic partnerships, providing advances from $10,000 to $10 million+ by licensing back catalogs.“Being independent doesn’t mean you have to do it alone,” said Benros. “Music Man’s partnership with Too Lost are key steps in that direction.”To celebrate the partnership, B.A.K released an “Another 48 Hours” playlist with Too Lost. Listen here Independent artists can learn more at www.bakmusicman.com , and music professionals can join The Play.Ground at www.bakplayground.com

