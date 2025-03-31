Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi Collaborate to Reimagine Strategic and Personal Branding

Sahil Gandhi, known as Brand Professor Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand

Sahil Gandhi, co-founder of Blushush Agency and known as the Brand Professor, has joined forces with Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand.

Branding today isn’t limited to logos or taglines—it’s about how strategy flows through people, platforms, and perception” — Sahil Gandhi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sahil Gandhi, co-founder of Blushush Agency and widely known as the Brand Professor , has officially partnered with Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand and a long-time expert in personal branding, to co-develop a new blueprint that bridges strategic business branding and personal brand visibility. The collaboration marks a significant step toward reframing how both companies and individuals approach brand identity in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.With roots in two distinct but interconnected areas of branding, Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi bring complementary expertise to the table. Sahil Gandhi specializes in strategic brand architecture and visual identity for corporate clients. Through Blushush Agency - a global Webflow development company—he has delivered structured branding solutions for companies in the UK, United States, and across Europe. His work focuses on clarity, consistency, and alignment between brand expression and business goals.Bhavik Sarkhedi, on the other hand, has spent over a decade helping founders, entrepreneurs, and C-suite executives build credible personal brands through thought leadership, narrative strategy, and digital positioning. As the founder of Ohh My Brand and author of multiple published books, he has worked with global clients to strengthen individual online presence in ways that complement business credibility.Rather than treating personal and corporate branding as two separate verticals, the partnership is designed to explore their intersections. Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi believe that leadership presence and brand strategy are no longer standalone efforts—they are intertwined and mutually reinforcing. In sectors where founders and executives serve as the public face of the company, aligning these dimensions has become both essential and strategic.“Branding today isn’t limited to logos or taglines—it’s about how strategy flows through people, platforms, and perception,” said Sahil Gandhi. “This collaboration is an opportunity to systemize that flow for companies and the people who lead them.”“Founders and CXOs are no longer behind the curtain—they are the face of trust,” added Bhavik Sarkhedi. “This partnership brings that shift into structure, making personal branding as operationally relevant as business branding.”Together, the duo plans to launch a series of initiatives, including joint branding frameworks, workshops, content projects, and advisory modules that combine structured brand strategy with personal storytelling. These offerings will target startups, growth-stage ventures, and legacy businesses seeking to reposition their brand narratives from both institutional and individual lenses.Further announcements regarding specific programs and collaborative outputs will be shared in the coming weeks.

