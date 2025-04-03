SCRACVS Hits Major Milestone: Over One Million Military Status Verifications Processed

SCRACVS marks a milestone with over one million military status verifications submitted through its secure online platform since launching in 2002.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRA Inc., trading as Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Centralized Verification Service (SCRACVS), has processed more than one million military status verifications.

The verification service assists businesses, law firms, landlords, and other professionals with determining whether individuals are on active duty in the U.S. military. These verifications are used to help evaluate obligations under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), a federal law that offers certain legal protections to members of the Uniformed Services.

SCRACVS has supported users in submitting requests for military status confirmation, using information provided by requesters to query the Department of Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC). Verification results may be used in connection with legal filings, credit and loan servicing, lease-related actions, and other processes where SCRA protections may apply.

Each request is submitted through the SCRACVS platform, where users can enter information manually or upload it in batches for higher-volume needs. The service also includes optional affidavit preparation based on the verification results.

Based in Washington, D.C., SCRACVS has offered this verification service since 2002. The milestone of one million processed requests includes both individual and bulk submissions from users across the United States. The platform is designed solely for verification purposes and does not provide legal advice.

Over time, SCRACVS has added features to its system, including secure data storage, encrypted communications, and user account management tools. Verification affidavits are available for legal proceedings in both electronic and hard copy formats.

Users of the service include law offices involved in civil litigation, property managers involved in evictions or lease enforcement, and creditors reviewing accounts for SCRA-related considerations. The military status verification helps identify whether protections such as interest rate reductions, stays of proceedings, or lease termination rights may be relevant under the law.

SCRACVS maintains a library of articles and FAQs to guide users through the verification process. These resources are available through the company’s website and are updated to reflect changes in procedure, documentation, and service features.

The company continues to accept verification requests through its online portal and provides support by phone and email during business hours. While verification results rely on the data provided by requesters, the system allows for updating submissions if needed.

As of March 2025, the milestone of over one million verifications has been recorded across all request types.

SCRACVS has stated that it will continue to maintain the service, update resources, and offer tools that help organizations manage their SCRA-related obligations.

About SCRACVS

SCRA Inc., doing business as the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Centralized Verification Service (SCRACVS), is based in Washington, D.C. The company provides a platform to submit requests for military status verification using data provided by clients. Results are generated using the DMDC and may be accompanied by optional affidavits. SCRACVS does not offer legal advice.

For inquiries, please call (202) 462-0600 or contact us at info@servicememberscivilreliefact.com.

