Inglewood Social Club Announces ‘Welcome to Paradise’ Film and Performances at OZ Arts Nashville

Underground art music collective Inglewood Social Club creates a visually stunning multimedia experience with an abstract, silent black and white film and live accompaniment.

RECLUSIVE ART MUSIC COLLECTIVE PLAYS A RECORD THREE SHOWS IN ONE YEAR

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inglewood Social Club (ISC), the Nashville-based underground art music collective, renowned for their spontaneous and unrehearsed musical compositions, is set to captivate audiences with their upcoming film and performance series, “Welcome to Paradise”. Scheduled as part of the Brave New Works Lab 2025 to be held May 15-17 at OZ Arts Nashville, ISC promises an immersive experience into their unique soundscapes and visions.

Formed by a collective of artists and musicians, Inglewood Social Club has dedicated itself to the art of extemporization, crafting narratives that are never rehearsed, repeated, or resolved. Their online recordings and bootlegged Wednesday night sessions have become a staple for listeners seeking authentic and ephemeral musical journeys.

“Welcome to Paradise” marks a significant milestone for ISC, in which the public has a rare opportunity to experience a visually stunning multimedia experience with an abstract, silent black and white film and live accompaniment. Each evening will feature a distinct soundtrack, reflecting the group’s commitment to contemporaneous creation.

Other participants in this years Brave New Works Lab include:

Windship Boyd & Tumelo Michael Moloi

South African gumboot dance and the step-dance tradition of HBCU’s collide in this explosive, cross-cultural new work featuring dynamic original choreography and expressive live music.

Stacie Flood-Popp / Found Movement Group

A dozen dancers from Found Movement Group create a highly theatrical new dance work inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s famous artwork The Garden of Earthly Delights.

Kourtney “Koko” French

Eight of Nashville’s most talented dancers use powerful Hip-hop choreography to explore the limited nature of time and the ways we all battle to make the most of each moment.

Event Details:

• Dates: May 15 – 17, 2025

• Venue: OZ Arts Nashville, 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle, Nashville, TN 37209

• Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM; performances begin at 8:00 PM

• Tickets: On sale now at https://www.ozartsnashville.org/brave-new-works-lab-2025/

Inglewood Social Club’s music is available on all the best streaming platforms including SoundCloud, Amazon, Spotify, and YouTube.

About Inglewood Social Club:

Nashville-based underground art music collective Inglewood Social Club (ISC), renowned for their spontaneous and unrehearsed musical compositions. Made up of veteran artists and musicians, ISC rarely plays live gigs, preferring instead to record long, improvisational jams which are carefully workshopped into concise, insightful observations that celebrate the absurd life of the Angsty American. These songs are occasionally posted online: ISC’s most recent album is "American Rhapsody", a celebration of America and the American Dream through the lens of Thanksgiving.

In 2024, founding member, Landry Butler was honored with the prestigious Tanne Foundation Award, recognizing his contributions to multidisciplinary art. His most recent solo project, a book entitled “I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It”, is both a journal and a conceptual artwork, inviting one to engage with the silence of the page as a canvas for contemplation or creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.