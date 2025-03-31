Mohammad Tabrizian Releases New Book ‘Bridging the Gulf,’ Now Available Online and in Select Bookstores

Mohammad Tabrizian’s new book "Bridging the Gulf" is now available online and in select bookstores across the UK and UAE.

HOLBORN, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned public speaker, writer, and cultural communicator Mohammad Tabrizian has officially released his latest book , "Bridging the Gulf: Stories of Speaking Between Cultures," now available through major online retailers and select bookstores in the UAE and UK.Blending personal memoir with social commentary, Bridging the Gulf explores the nuances of public speaking across cultures, shaped by Tabrizian’s dual identity and experiences in both Eastern and Western worlds. From storytelling circles in Sharjah to university lecture halls in Birmingham, the book weaves together real stories, lessons, and reflections on how speech can build bridges between communities that often feel worlds apart.“This book is a tribute to every voice that has ever felt caught between cultures,” says Tabrizian. “It’s not just about language, but about belonging, connection, and the power of showing up as your full self—no matter the stage.”Known for founding the Eloquence Academy and hosting the Voices of Tomorrow summit, Tabrizian is celebrated for his work empowering youth, women, and marginalized communities to find and refine their voice. Bridging the Gulf is his most personal work to date and serves as a call to action for anyone looking to communicate with authenticity across cultural divides.Availability:Bridging the Gulf: Stories of Speaking Between Cultures is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kinokuniya Dubai. It will also be available at select literary events, universities, and through the Eloquence Academy platform.About the Author:Mohammad Tabrizian is a UK- and UAE-based public speaker, writer, and founder of Eloquence Academy. A visiting lecturer and host of the podcast Voices Beyond Borders, he is known for his dynamic approach to communication, cultural storytelling, and empowering unheard voices around the world.

